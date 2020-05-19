Hadley-Luzerne adopts school budget that increases spending by half-percent

LAKE LUZERNE — The Hadley-Luzerne Central School District is proposing a fiscally conservative budget that increases spending by about a half-percent and maintains programs.
The Board of Education on Monday adopted a nearly $21.46 million budget that increases spending by about $113,000 over the current year.
“We try to keep our budget down. We understand the times we’re in right now and the difficulty people are having managing their finances. We try to be respectful of that,” said Superintendent of Schools Beecher Baker.
The tax levy would increase by 1% to $11.18 million. The maximum increase under the district’s cap was 4.83%. Baker said the reason for the high cap is the district has some debt from a capital project that is excluded from the calculation.
“We have never been above the tax cap in our district,” he said.
The district is taking on some debt for a new project, according to Baker. Otherwise, the overall budget may have been slightly lower. The other major increases in the budget were the normal costs for salaries and benefits.
Helping to contain spending was four teacher retirements. Baker said the district is only filling three of those positions because of declining enrollment. Hadley-Luzerne has about 663 students.
The new hires will be at a lower salary.
The budget preserves programs, according to Baker.
“We’re just trying to maintain what we have. We’re very concerned about the state budget, as all districts and municipalities are. We’re not sure what’s going to come in the future. We are well-prepared,” he said.
Hadley-Luzerne wants to continue its program it started during the last year with Hudson Headwaters Health Network to provide school-based health services. Baker said this is especially helpful for students who live in the more far-flung areas of the district and who have difficulty accessing health services.
The district is set to receive $8.54 million in state aid, which is an increase of $355,000 over the current year. State aid funds 40% of the budget with the tax levy funding 52%.
The district is also tapping $800,000 from its surplus to balance the budget. That leaves about $400,000 in its unassigned fund balance.
Voting will be conducting exclusively through mail-in ballot. Residents will also decide on a proposition to purchase two school business and one handicapped-accessible bus at a cost not to exceed $345,000.
Board President Eddie Joe Moulton is running unopposed for another three-year term.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
