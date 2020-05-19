Hadley-Luzerne adopts school budget that increases spending by half-percent

“We have never been above the tax cap in our district,” he said.

The district is taking on some debt for a new project, according to Baker. Otherwise, the overall budget may have been slightly lower. The other major increases in the budget were the normal costs for salaries and benefits.

Helping to contain spending was four teacher retirements. Baker said the district is only filling three of those positions because of declining enrollment. Hadley-Luzerne has about 663 students.

The new hires will be at a lower salary.

The budget preserves programs, according to Baker.

“We’re just trying to maintain what we have. We’re very concerned about the state budget, as all districts and municipalities are. We’re not sure what’s going to come in the future. We are well-prepared,” he said.

Hadley-Luzerne wants to continue its program it started during the last year with Hudson Headwaters Health Network to provide school-based health services. Baker said this is especially helpful for students who live in the more far-flung areas of the district and who have difficulty accessing health services.