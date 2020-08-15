Hadley drowning saddens but doesn't surprise town officials

That part of the river is dotted with private properties, making it impossible for either town to completely fence off the river, Merlino said.

“There’s some places along there that doesn’t have a fence, but it’s private property and they shouldn’t be on it,” he said.

He added that it’s clear to anyone who wanders under the bridge that they are breaking the law because of all the signage.

Lake Luzerne was sued in 1994 by the family of Steven Romero, an 18-year-old Clifton Park resident who drowned in the vicinity. The town lost, and was ordered to pay Romero’s family $5 million in damages.

But the town appealed all the way to the state’s Appellate Division, where the ruling was overturned in 2001. Romero, the court said, “assumed the risk” by swimming at the location.

Both Merlino and Wright said the loss of life was tragic, but said people need to be more responsible.

“We don’t have a 24/7 babysitter we can park down there and tell people that it’s not a good place to swim,” Wright said.