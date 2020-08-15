Hadley drowning saddens but doesn't surprise town officials

HADLEY — A week after a Saratoga Springs man drowned in the Hudson River between Lake Luzerne and Hadley, local officials said they weren’t surprised to learn of the incident, but added there was nothing the towns could have done to prevent it.
State Police on Aug. 6 pulled the body of Ryan S. Taylor, 38, from the river that separates the two towns. He was trying to swim across a narrow channel, just downstream from the powerful Rockwell Falls, when he became distressed and was pulled under, police said.
“It doesn’t come as a surprise that it happened after learning that people are going down there,” said Arthur Wright, the Hadley town supervisor.
Taylor isn’t the first to drown in the area — a popular swimming hole known for its rapid current and seemingly endless depths, which sits in the shadow of the Hadley Bridge.
The area has claimed a number of lives over the years, including Wright’s brother, who drowned in the area 45 years ago.
“I know what kind of place that is to swim,” Wright said.
Still, videos can be found on YouTube of people jumping from the bridge into the waters below.
After a number of drownings in the early 2000s, officials passed laws barring jumping from the bridge and put up fencing and “no trespassing” signs, warning of a $100 fine and a 30-day jail sentence.
That was back in 2012, and for a few years, the measures seemed to be working, Wright said.
“Before we did anything, there were YouTube videos and all kinds of social media stuff about how great a place it was, but we put an end to that,” he said.
But years later, the area remains a popular destination, albeit on an illicit basis.
A makeshift trail, created by years of foot traffic, leads directly under the bridge on the Hadley side. The trail is located on private property, and “no trespassing” signs are posted on trees in the vicinity.
Beer cans and other debris were scattered under the bridge below a large “no trespassing” sign, just days after Taylor drowned.
Graffiti stains the bridge’s concrete support structures that trespassers likely climbed in order to fasten a lengthy, knotted rope that hangs from the middle of the bridge’s support girders, which Wright said trespassers use to swing into the water.
“That’s the kind of stuff they do. They sneak down there and do that,” he said.
Trespassing remains a problem in the area, said Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino.
“People climb over the fence, or they cut the fences and climb down onto the rocks,” he said. “We try to maintain it as much as possible, but it’s almost an impossibility.”
That part of the river is dotted with private properties, making it impossible for either town to completely fence off the river, Merlino said.
“There’s some places along there that doesn’t have a fence, but it’s private property and they shouldn’t be on it,” he said.
He added that it’s clear to anyone who wanders under the bridge that they are breaking the law because of all the signage.
Lake Luzerne was sued in 1994 by the family of Steven Romero, an 18-year-old Clifton Park resident who drowned in the vicinity. The town lost, and was ordered to pay Romero’s family $5 million in damages.
But the town appealed all the way to the state’s Appellate Division, where the ruling was overturned in 2001. Romero, the court said, “assumed the risk” by swimming at the location.
Both Merlino and Wright said the loss of life was tragic, but said people need to be more responsible.
“We don’t have a 24/7 babysitter we can park down there and tell people that it’s not a good place to swim,” Wright said.
Merlino said there hasn’t been any discussion on taking additional action to prevent trespassing in the area since last week’s drowning, but added there wasn’t much more the town could do.
People, he said, always manage to find their way back under the bridge.
“There’s not much more that we could do. Unless you put a 20-foot fence with barbed wire across the top, and a lot of people don’t want that running along their property,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
