HADLEY – Town officials are looking for community support in keeping the sewers clear of debris and other clog-inducing refuse. Those officials warn that the cost of replacement parts or repair will be reflected in the town’s sewer fees.

“Our sewer system was built in 1934 or ‘35, and it still works,” said town Supervisor Arthur “Mo” Wright, adding that modifications have been made to help separate solid materials from the water flowing through the pipes.

Grinder pumps, he said, help to chop up most things that might find their way into the sewer system. But lately the town has had more trouble breaking up clumps in the lines.

“These grinder pumps, you get the clothes and stuff in there, the impellers get clogged up and they don’t work, you burn the motor out, next thing you know we’re pulling the motor out,” he said.

While the town does have spare motors to substitute when one needs repair, it costs time and money for work crews to swap them out.

The issue has become so prevalent that the town clerk had to distribute a formal letter to businesses within the sewer district in August.

“Cloth rags, baby wipes, plastics, feminine hygiene products, and cooking grease among other items...cause major problems in our sewer lines and pumps and can lead to very costly repairs, costly repairs which will have to be reflected in your monthly sewer rate. So please let’s work together to keep our sewer lines running clean and smooth,” the letter reads.

Cooking grease is a particular concern for the town’s sewer department. Although many cooking greases flow like water, their viscosity allows dirt and other particulate matter to clump around it.

As a reminder, not just to businesses, but also to residents, the town board decided to send similar letters out to everyone who resides within the sewer district.

“If we have to buy a pump, you’ve got 110 people sharing the price of that, it gets pricey,” Wright said. “So if we have a major breakdown, those user fees will have to go up for a year.”

Instead, Wright suggests simply placing the for mentioned items in a bag and throwing them out with the weekly trash.