Guess “HOOO” is comin’ to Glens Falls?

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, that’s who.

The Glens Falls High School graduate and retired professional wrestler will help raise money for the Glens Falls Nation Funds.

“Hacksaw Jim Duggan’s one of the greatest athletes that’s ever graduated Glens Falls High School. Ever,” said George Normandin, one of the co-founders of the Glens Falls Nation Fund and owner of Normandin Marketing. “State championship wrestler, all-state football player. He’s a beast, man.”

The Glens Falls Nation Fund began in 2012 as a way to raise money for underfunded Glens Falls school programs. In the 11 years it has been running, the charity has raised more than $100,000 and has expanded to help pay for specialized training, renovations, and supplies.

Along with his connection to the school, Duggan spent time working as a summer firefighter for the Glens Falls Fire Department in the 1970s.

“You used to be able to use that as a jumping off point to get hired in the fire department as a more permanent member,” explained Ric Stafford, a captain with the department. “Obviously he was destined for bigger things on a bigger stage, but he was dedicated and he had a lot of fun here.”

From 2 to 4 p.m., Friday Duggan will post up at the Glens Falls Fire Station located at 134 Ridge St., signing autographs and taking pictures with fans to raise money for the fund.

Prior to the meet and greet, Duggan will be inducted as an honorary member of the Glens Falls Firefighters Permanent Benevolent Association.