"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan "Out of the HOSPITAL!!!" his wife Debra Haynes Duggan reported on Facebook at about 5:30 p.m. Monday evening, Sept. 11.

Duggan was hospitalized for an undisclosed ailment and underwent emergency surgery. He was hospitalized shortly after receiving honorary membership into the Glens Falls Firefighters Permanent Benevolent Association, Friday Sept. 8.

He worked during his college summers before becoming a World Wrestling Entertainment star, in the 1970 and 80s.

"Big Thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Glens Falls Hospital ! You made a rough few days much easier!!," Haynes Duggan wrote.

“He had emergency surgery this morning and everything went well,” Haynes Duggan, wrote on his Facebook page Saturday.

“Jim is resting comfortably. He is on the mend and will be back on his feet soon. Thank you for your prayers, good wishes, and messages. Hacksaw’s fans are awesome!” she wrote over the weekend.