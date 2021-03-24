Hacker Boat seeks tax breaks from IDA to relocate plant to Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Hacker Boat is seeking tax breaks from the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency to renovate the old Perkins Recycling building into the company's new manufacturing plant.
The maker of high-end wooden boats wants to move into the 59,000-square-foot plant, because it is running out of room at its 32,000-square-foot shop in Ticonderoga.
The company wants a $33,750 mortgage tax exemption, a $17,500 sales tax exemption and a payment-in-lieu-of taxes agreement, according to the application.
Hacker Boat is under contract to buy the property at 315 Corinth Road for $2.4 million and is spending another $600,000 on renovations. The work includes new masonry, interior and exterior painting, new electrical and heating, ventilation and air condition systems and construction of modular offices and workrooms.
The company will buy $100,000 in equipment, including compressors, lifts, trailers and cranes. The renovations are scheduled to be completed by May 1 so the plant will be ready for manufacturing operations by the end of July.
Comany officials say 15 to 20 full- and part-time jobs would be created as a result of this project. The number of new boats that could be produced would increase from 10 to 15 to 20, beginning in 2022, according to the application.
George Badcock, Hacker's owner and chief executive, told the board at its meeting on Monday the company has outgrown its space in Ticonderoga, especially with some of the 45-foot-long yacht tenders it is building.
A larger plant would allow Hacker Boat to build more of the larger boats. The company is also building more customized boats than it has in the past.
CEO Erin Badcock said company executives have struggled to find more workers at the current location.
The company has about 30 employees and nearly all have committed to move to the new location. The jobs pay about $18 per hour to start, increasing over time to $28 to $30 per hour.
George Badcock said the company has expanded services into repair work for the roughly 600 Hacker boat owners in the country.
Badcock said reduction of school and property taxes would lower the cost of each boat by $2,400 to $3,200.
“It’s difficult to do business in New York as a manufacturer. Any help we can get helps us hire more people, and it will help our pricing be more competitive,” he said at the meeting.
Lower prices would help Hacker Boat increase its market share and allow the company to diversify its product line with larger boats and yacht tenders, he said.
About 20% of the boats are sold within Warren County, another 20% outside the county but in the state. Fifty percent of the sales are from outside the state and another 10% from outside the country, according to the application.
George Badcock told the board that the company was negotiating a deal in Europe when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Hacker Boat can put electric engines in its boats, which is a requirement for some of the smaller lakes in Europe.
“I’m so excited about this. I’m so glad that you’re doing well,” said Michael Bittel, a board member who is also president of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce. “These are fantastic high-quality boats.”
The board voted to schedule a public hearing on April 5 at 4 p.m.
