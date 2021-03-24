Hacker Boat seeks tax breaks from IDA to relocate plant to Queensbury

A larger plant would allow Hacker Boat to build more of the larger boats. The company is also building more customized boats than it has in the past.

CEO Erin Badcock said company executives have struggled to find more workers at the current location.

The company has about 30 employees and nearly all have committed to move to the new location. The jobs pay about $18 per hour to start, increasing over time to $28 to $30 per hour.

George Badcock said the company has expanded services into repair work for the roughly 600 Hacker boat owners in the country.

Badcock said reduction of school and property taxes would lower the cost of each boat by $2,400 to $3,200.

“It’s difficult to do business in New York as a manufacturer. Any help we can get helps us hire more people, and it will help our pricing be more competitive,” he said at the meeting.

Lower prices would help Hacker Boat increase its market share and allow the company to diversify its product line with larger boats and yacht tenders, he said.