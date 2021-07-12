Hacker Boat hopes to start making boats in Queensbury by late summer; Company no longer seeking tax breaks

QUEENSBURY — Hacker Boat is slightly behind on renovations of the old Perkins Recycling plant, but hopes to begin manufacturing boats in the facility by late summer.
Also, the maker of high-end boats is no longer seeking tax breaks from the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency.
Chief Operating Officer Erin Badcock said Monday that the work should be completed in another six weeks.
“We’re sort of at the mercy of contractor scheduling,” she said. “We were hoping to be in sooner, but we’re working through the processes; and we’ll still be happy to be in and up and running before this fall.”
Hacker Boat is under contract to buy the property at 315 Corinth Road for $2.4 million and is pouring in another $600,000 for renovations.
The work includes new masonry, interior and exterior painting, new electrical and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, and construction of modular offices and workrooms.
The company will buy $100,000 in equipment, including compressors, lifts, trailers and cranes.
The IDA board in April had granted a sales tax exemption of about $14,000 and a mortgage tax exemption of $33,750. Hacker Boat was also going into enter into a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement. It would have paid no taxes no taxes on the increased value of the land after the renovation for the first five years. It would pay taxes only on the $1.78 million base value.
However, Badcock said the company is no longer seeking the breaks. She said the company is structuring the financing differently.
“We just decided at this point to go a different direction,” she said.
Hacker Boat is moving from Ticonderoga because it was running out of room at its 32,000-square-foot shop.
That building is up for sale. Badcock said there has been some interest expressed in the site.
The company plans to continue to operate its marina in Hague.
Badcock said the boat market has been very strong.
“We’ve had a very, very busy spring and summer,” she said.
Company officials said previously that 15 to 20 full- and part-time jobs would be created as a result of this project. The workforce is about 30 people now.
“We get more excited as we get closer. We’re looking forward to taking the next big step,” she said.
Hacker Boat recently paid over $300,000 in owed federal taxes. The IRS had placed a lien on Hacker Boat's property in Hague on May 14. A notice of the lien was published in the Albany Business Review.
The company owed $53,352 in taxes for 2018, $194,269 for 2019 and $55,800 for 2020.
Badcock said the taxes have been paid and provided a document dated July 8 showing that the lien has been released.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.