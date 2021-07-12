Hacker Boat hopes to start making boats in Queensbury by late summer; Company no longer seeking tax breaks

QUEENSBURY — Hacker Boat is slightly behind on renovations of the old Perkins Recycling plant, but hopes to begin manufacturing boats in the facility by late summer.

Also, the maker of high-end boats is no longer seeking tax breaks from the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency.

Chief Operating Officer Erin Badcock said Monday that the work should be completed in another six weeks.

“We’re sort of at the mercy of contractor scheduling,” she said. “We were hoping to be in sooner, but we’re working through the processes; and we’ll still be happy to be in and up and running before this fall.”

Hacker Boat is under contract to buy the property at 315 Corinth Road for $2.4 million and is pouring in another $600,000 for renovations.

The work includes new masonry, interior and exterior painting, new electrical and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, and construction of modular offices and workrooms.

The company will buy $100,000 in equipment, including compressors, lifts, trailers and cranes.