Habitat for Humanity to build two more homes in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — As volunteers from Habitat for Humanity continue work on a single-family home along Hovey Street, the nonprofit organization is planning to break ground on two more homes on the same street next year.
The organization plans to subdivide 3-7 Hovey St. so it can build two more single-family homes beginning next year, said Adam Feldman, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties.
“We’re finalizing the selection process for one now … and then we’ll open up the application process for the third home on Hovey Street in February,” he said.
The city’s Planning Board is expected to approve the subdivision on Tuesday.
Habitat for Humanity is already building a home at 9 Hovey St., which has a target move-in date of April 1. The organization purchased the two properties from the city for $4,000 in February.
Feldman said the original plan was to only build two homes along Hovey Street and acquire additional property elsewhere in the city. But rising real estate prices have made it difficult to find suitable property at an affordable price.
“We were hopeful that more properties would be available for us to purchase, but it doesn’t seem that is going to be so easy for us to do, so we pursued additional opportunities,” he said. “The market is really hot so it’s hard to buy land, so the best bang for Habitat’s buck is to build two homes there rather than one.”
Applications are still being accepted for the second Hovey Street home and a family is expected to be selected in January. The application period for the third home will open in February and close in March, Feldman said.
Work is expected to begin for the second Hovey Street home sometime after the snow melts in the spring. The third home will break ground in the fall.
Meanwhile, construction is ongoing on the 9 Hovey St. home.
A frame of the home, which will house a family of eight, was fully constructed and the exterior siding was nearly complete. Work on the home is expected to wrap up in the spring.
“It’s going extremely well. We’re on time and on budget,” Feldman said.
Feldman added that Habitat for Humanity doesn’t just simply build houses for anyone. There is an application process and families must meet certain criteria.
To qualify, a family must be able to prove they have a need for housing, have a stable job and qualify for a mortgage.
Habitat doesn’t just simply give a home away for free. Rather it subsidizes a house so it can sell it to qualifying families at an affordable price.
In addition, qualifying families must also make between 40% and 80% of the median income for the county where the home they are applying for is being built. In Warren County, that’s the equivalent to $30,100 and $60,200 for a family of four.
A down payment of just $2,500 is needed to purchase a home built by Habitat for Humanity, but families must contribute 500 hours of “sweat equity,” or community service, including at least 100 hours in building their future home.
“We believe in sweat equity rather than cash equity,” Feldman said.
Feldman said the city has been an excellent partner to work with and is not expecting any issues when the subdivision goes before the Planning Board on Tuesday.
“We’re super excited about the partnership with the city,” he said.
