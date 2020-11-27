Habitat for Humanity to build two more homes in Glens Falls

Applications are still being accepted for the second Hovey Street home and a family is expected to be selected in January. The application period for the third home will open in February and close in March, Feldman said.

Work is expected to begin for the second Hovey Street home sometime after the snow melts in the spring. The third home will break ground in the fall.

Meanwhile, construction is ongoing on the 9 Hovey St. home.

A frame of the home, which will house a family of eight, was fully constructed and the exterior siding was nearly complete. Work on the home is expected to wrap up in the spring.

“It’s going extremely well. We’re on time and on budget,” Feldman said.

Feldman added that Habitat for Humanity doesn’t just simply build houses for anyone. There is an application process and families must meet certain criteria.

To qualify, a family must be able to prove they have a need for housing, have a stable job and qualify for a mortgage.

Habitat doesn’t just simply give a home away for free. Rather it subsidizes a house so it can sell it to qualifying families at an affordable price.