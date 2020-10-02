Habitat for Humanity raises walls on new Glens Falls home

GLENS FALLS — Chris Charette has been working for AngioDynamics for three years and now his company is helping to build his next home.
Charette, his wife and six children will eventually be living in the home under construction at 9 Hovey St. by Habitat for Humanity of Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties.
The Charette family and elected officials attended a “wall-raising” event on Friday.
Charette said the family has been living in the area for a few years after his wife, who is originally from Corinth, got out of the Army. He said he is excited about his job at AngioDynamics and the new home.
“It’s been really, really awesome. I just want to thank you guys for coming out here,” he said.
Habitat Executive Director Adam Feldman said it was pure coincidence that the Charette family was selected. They had applied and AngioDynamics had previously partnered with Habitat on a “blitz build” of a Granville home back in 2019.
Feldman said his favorite part of the job is handing over the keys of a home to a new family.
“My second favorite thing is when the community comes together and raises the first wall and sort of showcases the opportunity that Habitat presents to families in our community,” he said.
AngioDynamics Chief Executive Officer Jim Clemmer said the organization is going to be a longtime partner with the organization.
It has committed 50 volunteers working over three days to help the Charette family to frame out their home.
Feldman also thanked the city of Glens Falls for being a partner. Habitat purchased the lot of 9 Hovey St. and another one at 3-7 Hovey St. for $1,000 each.
Mayor Dan Hall said Habitat stepped up to buy these two lots — one that had a dilapidated house on the property and another one that was vacant — which had gone into tax foreclosure. Nobody had wanted to buy them.
Michael Bittel, executive director of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, said this is an example of the business community’s involvement in the community.
“The business community cares about the greater community and the greater good,” he said.
Feldman said the home should be completed by April 1 and the Charettes will be purchasing the house for about $100,000. The home will be valued around $175,000 to $200,000.
“It’s going to be an asset that’s passed down for generation to generation to generation,” he said. “It literally can only be done with the work of all of you.”
