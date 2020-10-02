Habitat for Humanity raises walls on new Glens Falls home

AngioDynamics Chief Executive Officer Jim Clemmer said the organization is going to be a longtime partner with the organization.

It has committed 50 volunteers working over three days to help the Charette family to frame out their home.

Feldman also thanked the city of Glens Falls for being a partner. Habitat purchased the lot of 9 Hovey St. and another one at 3-7 Hovey St. for $1,000 each.

Mayor Dan Hall said Habitat stepped up to buy these two lots — one that had a dilapidated house on the property and another one that was vacant — which had gone into tax foreclosure. Nobody had wanted to buy them.

Michael Bittel, executive director of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, said this is an example of the business community’s involvement in the community.

“The business community cares about the greater community and the greater good,” he said.

Feldman said the home should be completed by April 1 and the Charettes will be purchasing the house for about $100,000. The home will be valued around $175,000 to $200,000.

“It’s going to be an asset that’s passed down for generation to generation to generation,” he said. “It literally can only be done with the work of all of you.”

