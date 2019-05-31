Over a dozen Salem and Poultney 4-H members will repair of an over 90-year-old, 120-square foot American flag in the coming weeks.
The 1920s flag, 30 feet high by 40 feet long, is one of two flags that were owned by a Long Island shipping merchant and later belonged to Shushan farm owner Liz Donaldson’s father-in-law.
Purchasing the flags at an estate sale years ago, Donaldson’s father-in-law flew one of the flags on top of his barn in the 1970s.
Last year, with Donaldson's help, a 4-H crew repaired the first of the two flags that was displayed at the Braymer Fuel Building in Salem during the 2018 Salem Fourth of July Art and Plow Parade and Fest.
And this year, they will mend the second flag on Donaldson's front lawn at her Shushan farm, and it too will be displayed at the 2019 Art & Plow Parade and Festivities in Salem on July 4.
But because it is fragile, organizers said it will only by up for a short time.
Salem Celebrating Farming and the Arts
The second annual Fourth of July Art & Plow Parade and Fest is gearing up for an even bigger celebration on Thursday, July 4, in Salem. Farm animals and tractors will come together on Main Street with artists, performers and artisanal producers to celebrate the region’s rich agricultural roots, thriving arts culture and rural entrepreneurial spirit, said organizers.
“The Art & Plow parade kicks off at 5 p.m. and has been described as ‘the Washington County Fair in motion,’” said Serena Kovalosky. “Farm animals lead the lineup as local farmers parade with their prized cows, horses, sheep and goats and drive down Main Street with their impressive farm equipment that helps grow and harvest the region’s bountiful crops.”
Washington County Mortgage Tax Bill Passes
Last month it looked like the Washington County Board of Supervisor request to have the county mortgage recording tax increased was going to be tabled again, but last week, Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, announced its passage.
“I was pleased to see the passage of the Washington County Mortgage Recording Tax bill today in the Assembly,” said Stec. “This was a home rule bill that county officials have been asking to be secured for some time now. I am very pleased that today it was finally voted on and passed in the Assembly.”
During the Washington County Board of Supervisors April Finance Committee meeting, County Administrator Chris DeBolt said the state again passed over the county’s request to amend the tax law for an increase in the county’s existing mortgage recording tax.
“We are just trying to get up to par with Warren and Saratoga counties,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman and Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke during an previous interview about the request.
According to Henke, Washington County’s reimbursement falls short of the surrounding counties.
“They haven’t passed it (the county’s request) in the last four years,” he said.
“Our bill came up next and was pulled,” said DeBolt in April. “And usually when it’s pulled, on the Senate floor … it will die. Unless something seismic happens in the rest of the session, I’m going to say the mortgage tax is off the table."
19th Annual Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival
The Cambridge Balloon Committee is gearing up for its 19th Annual Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival, set for Friday, June 7, through Sunday, June 9.
Activities include launches of hot air balloons on Friday and Saturday evening and Saturday and Sunday morning. Launches will be at the Cambridge Central School on Route 22, with evening launches typically around 7 p.m. and morning launches at 5:30 a.m., weather permitting.
Dairy Margin Coverage Information Meetings Slated
Signup for Dairy Margin Coverage Program is scheduled to start on June 17 and end on Sept. 20. The following meetings will be held to review the new USDA Dairy Margin Coverage Program administered by the USDA Farm Service Agency:
7 p.m. Monday, June 10, Saratoga County Cooperative Extension Office, 50 West High St., Ballston Spa, 315-866-7920.
7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, Washington County Annex Building, 415 Lower Main St., Hudson Falls, 518-692-9940 ext. 2.
For the Saratoga County meeting, please register online at http://cnydfc.cce.cornell.edu/events or by emailing Herkimer@cornell.edu. Please call 315-866-7920 with questions.
Registration is appreciated.
