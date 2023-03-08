WILTON — Home for Orphaned Pets Exist (H.O.P.E.) Adoption Center will host an adoption clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at the Wilton Mall, located at 3065 Route 50, in Saratoga Springs.

For more than 20 years, the not-for-profit organization has taken in dogs, cats, and other small pets whose human companions have died or are no longer able to care for them. They also help other surrounding rescues and shelters that are at capacity. They care for the animals until another home can be found for them.

The cats mostly stay at the facility in the Wilton Mall and can be visited during its normal business hours or during one of the several special “cat yoga,” cat café,” or “paint and pet” events the center hosts. However, the dogs require a bit more hands-on human care and live in foster homes until adopted. But at least twice a month, the center brings all of the adoptable pets into the center for a special meet and greet with the general public.

“(The cats) usually get adopted within a couple of weeks of arriving here and we do approximately 250 cat adoptions per year,” said Wendy Mongillo, founder and executive director of the center.

Additionally, there will be a fundraiser at The Inn at Saratoga, where 20% of the food and liquor sales collected between 5 to 9 p.m. on March 29 will be donated to the center. It will also host its annual “H.O.P.E. Walk” where members of the community can enjoy a day out, walking and raising money for the center with their pets.

Mongillo said the events are always a fun showcase of community support, and reminds everyone that foster families are always needed, as well as supplies to care for the animals at the center.

“We are always looking for fosters, and kitten season is approaching, so we will be looking for kitten fosters as well as dog fosters,” she said.

For more information about the adoption clinic, and the H.O.P.E. center’s other activities, visit www.hopeanimalrescue.org, or call 518-450-7013.