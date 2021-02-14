Gyms get curfew extension as COVID cases decline

Gyms can stay open an hour later, to 11 p.m., because coronavirus cases have fallen so much, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday.
He had previously announced that restaurants and bars could stay open until 11 p.m., beginning Sunday. All other places that have a State Liquor Authority license can also stay open until 11 p.m., he said Sunday.
“Hospitalizations and the positivity rate continue to decline, and with the holiday surge now in our rear-view mirror, we must keep taking steps to further reopen the economy safely and responsibly,” Cuomo said in a statement.
“As we move forward, we will continue to follow the science and data and take these kinds of steps to help us finally return to normal.”
Vaccine update
Washington County will be using this week’s vaccine allotment to give out second doses to those it vaccinated four weeks ago. County officials will send each person a link via email, text or phone call to select their appointment time for the date listed on the card they received when they got their first dose. They will be contacted three to five days before the date listed on their card.
School cases
Granville Central School District reported two cases: a person who was last in Granville Elementary School on Thursday, and a person who was last in the junior/senior high school building on Thursday. School officials were contacting families Sunday to notify those who were exposed.
Sunday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 16 new cases, for a total of 2,570 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 20 recoveries, for a total of 2,345 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 161 people currently ill. Four are hospitalized, the same as on Saturday. All four patients, and one resident who is not hospitalized, are moderately ill. All of the new cases are people who caught the virus from community exposures.
- Washington County reported eight new cases, for a total of 1,939 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 18 recoveries, for a total of 1,799 recoveries. There are 104 people currently ill and nine are hospitalized. That’s an increase of two hospitalizations since Saturday.
- Essex County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that 10 people tested positive Saturday.
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that 45 people tested positive Saturday.
On Saturday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 259 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.3%, bringing the region’s weekly test rate to 2.5%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 3.1%, which increased the weekly average to 2.8%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.9%, which decreased the weekly average to 3.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.2%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 4.1%, which increased the weekly average to 3%.
- Statewide, 8,36 people tested positive for the virus, for a positive test rate of 3.54%, a slight increase from Friday. There were 6,593 people hospitalized with coronavirus Saturday and 107 people died.
