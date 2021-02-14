Gyms get curfew extension as COVID cases decline

Gyms can stay open an hour later, to 11 p.m., because coronavirus cases have fallen so much, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday.

He had previously announced that restaurants and bars could stay open until 11 p.m., beginning Sunday. All other places that have a State Liquor Authority license can also stay open until 11 p.m., he said Sunday.

“Hospitalizations and the positivity rate continue to decline, and with the holiday surge now in our rear-view mirror, we must keep taking steps to further reopen the economy safely and responsibly,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“As we move forward, we will continue to follow the science and data and take these kinds of steps to help us finally return to normal.”

Vaccine update

Washington County will be using this week’s vaccine allotment to give out second doses to those it vaccinated four weeks ago. County officials will send each person a link via email, text or phone call to select their appointment time for the date listed on the card they received when they got their first dose. They will be contacted three to five days before the date listed on their card.

