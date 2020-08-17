Gyms can reopen Aug. 24, but must be inspected

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gyms can reopen as soon as next week, but they must get inspected by their county health department, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Masks must be worn at all times to reduce the spread of coronavirus, he said at a press conference.

Each gym will be limited to 33% of capacity. Gyms must also meet health requirements, including advanced ventilation and filtration equipment.

Every “locality” will also decide whether gyms can hold indoor classes, Cuomo said. Local elected officials will decide. It was not immediately clear whether that decision would be made at the county or town level.

Gyms can open on Aug. 24 if they can get inspected that quickly. If their health department can inspect within two weeks of reopening, they can also open on Aug. 24. However, Cuomo said gyms will generally open between Aug. 24 and Sept. 2, based on when inspections are available in each county.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

