Gyms can reopen Aug. 24, but must be inspected
All the equipment at Go-For Fitness is now 10 feet apart to make it safer for people to exercise. The South Glens Falls gym reopened in June, though gyms were supposed to be closed during the pandemic. Gyms can now reopen as soon as Aug. 24, but must get a health inspection.

 Courtesy photo

Gyms can reopen as soon as next week, but they must get inspected by their county health department, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Masks must be worn at all times to reduce the spread of coronavirus, he said at a press conference.

Each gym will be limited to 33% of capacity. Gyms must also meet health requirements, including advanced ventilation and filtration equipment.

Every “locality” will also decide whether gyms can hold indoor classes, Cuomo said. Local elected officials will decide. It was not immediately clear whether that decision would be made at the county or town level.

Gyms can open on Aug. 24 if they can get inspected that quickly. If their health department can inspect within two weeks of reopening, they can also open on Aug. 24. However, Cuomo said gyms will generally open between Aug. 24 and Sept. 2, based on when inspections are available in each county.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

