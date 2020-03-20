Gun stores see boom during coronavirus crisis

"They’re absolutely afraid that they have to defend themselves and their families and are just preparing to protect themselves if the worst thing in the world happens," he said.

But Serafini said several customers have expressed a deeper worry. He said he's seen several Asian customers who think they are being blamed for the virus.

"Some of them have expressed they have some fears that people are going to blame them or have already blamed them for coronavirus, which is as outlandish as is conceivable," Serafini said."It's really sad that we’re in that mental state."

Serafini recommends shotguns for those interested in home defense. However, the run on guns is making it less of a choice of what the customer wants.

"At this point, it's a matter of what we have," he said.

Serafini said his arrangements with his firearms distributors will have him well-stocked going forward. But, he acknowledged that manufacturers typically forecast an anticipation of demand three months ahead of time — before anybody knew that life in America as we know it would change. They'll have some catching up to do, he said.