FORT EDWARD — The criminal case against a Hartford man accused of possessing numerous illegal assault rifles has been stayed indefinitely while he undergoes a mental health examination.
William R. Donaldson faces a 20-count indictment that alleges he had three illegal rifles, an unregistered handgun, numerous illegal ammunition magazines and illegal hollow-point ammunition at his home on Route 196 in February when State Police raided it.
That raid occurred after he allegedly fired a shot from the handgun into the wall of his home over his then-girlfriend's head, then days later emailed her a video he posted online that showed him shooting a semiautomatic rifle that police contend was illegal. A number of other videos he made and posted online, which included firing of rifles and anti-government comments, were found as well.
Among the guns were AR-15, AK-47 and .308-caliber rifles made by Panther Arms and Norinco that included features that made them illegal under state law, court records allege. Donaldson also had seven magazines for the rifles that were illegal because they could hold more than 10 rounds, the indictment alleges.
Donaldson, 51, has pleaded not guilty, and Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan directed he undergo an examination to see if he understands the case against him and can assist with his defense.
If it is determined he cannot, the case will be postponed indefinitely until he is deemed competent.
Court records show Donaldson claims he was "set up."
His lawyer, Martin McGuinness, said there have been no plea discussions in the case, pending the results of the examination.
McGuinness has filed pretrial motions, seeking dismissal of the charges on technical grounds and a hearing to determine the legality of the search of Donaldson's home, as he claims it was an illegal "warrantless search."
State Police wrote that one of the illegal rifles was spotted when they went in the house with Donaldson's then-girlfriend, but Donaldson has disputed that and wrote that the magazines were in a closed drawer.
"I did not give police permission to search my home. The Norinco rifle was not in plain view," Donaldson said, according to court records. "She let you into my house and you had no right to be in my house."
He later told troopers, "You guys are wasting my time, you should be out arresting illegal aliens," court records allege.
Donaldson faces nine felony charges of criminal possession of a weapon, three felony charges of criminal possession of a firearm, seven misdemeanor charges of possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device and one misdemeanor menacing charge, court records show.
He is being held in Washington County Jail for lack of bail, pending further court action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.