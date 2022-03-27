Guilderland woman dies in Northway crash; Glens Falls man injured

COLONIE — An 18-year-old Guilderland woman died and a 72-year-old Glens Falls man was hurt in an early Sunday morning crash on the Northway south of the twin bridges.

State Police responded to the crash in the northbound lanes at 4:46 a.m. Sunday.

Megi Hamza of Guilderland was operating a 2006 Toyota Corolla northbound when her vehicle became disabled in the center lane, according to a preliminary investigation.

Timothy Murphy of Glens Falls was operating a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound in the right lane, police said, and he changed lanes into the middle lane in response to an uninvolved tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer had stopped alongside Hamza's vehicle with its hazard lights on.

Murphy, according to police, failed to observe Hamza's vehicle stopped in the center lane and his vehicle hit the rear of Hamza's vehicle.

Hamza was transported to Albany Medical Center where she died as a result of her injuries, police said in a news release.

Murphy was transported to Albany Medical Center with injuries that police said are not believed to be life-threatening.

