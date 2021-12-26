GUEST ESSAY: Washington, Warren counties win with CHPE

The Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) will be a big win for Washington and Warren counties. The project will deliver a massive amount of clean, renewable and reliable hydropower to New York City. Along the way it benefits every New Yorker with cleaner air, municipal tax revenues, lower wholesale electricity costs and high-paying jobs.

The project will provide a huge economic boost to 73 municipalities and 59 school districts throughout the Empire State with an increase in incremental tax revenue of $1.4 billion over the next 25 years.

In Warren and Washington counties, the project will deliver an estimated $269 million in taxes over the first 30 years of the project. These resources can be used to fund local governments or for new community investments. Even better, once the project is buried, CHPE will use no roads and require no municipal services.

It will help working families, too. CHPE will create 1,400 direct, high-paying jobs, the kinds of jobs that can support Washington County families; a total of $400 million in wages and benefits. This comes with a commitment to work with organized labor. Armand E. Sabitoni, the general secretary-treasurer of the Laborers’ International Union of North America, has said, “the creation of the CHPE will mean that men and women from Northern New York to New York City will have opportunities to work on a project that will lower energy costs and bring clean power to our region.”

As noted, CHPE engineers have developed an innovative plan to bury the transmission lines for the entire length of the project. This approach preserves the North Country’s scenic landscape and honors what makes places like Washington and Warren counties so special.

One of the most important ways the project will benefit New York is by helping the state reach its ambitious and laudable goal of deriving 70% of its electricity from renewable sources like hydro, wind and solar by 2030. This one project alone will reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions — equivalent to removing at least half a million cars from the roads.

Project developers have established a $117 million environmental trust to aid local environmental projects to protect many of New York’s vital waterbodies, including Lake Champlain and the Hudson River. They have recently submitted an accelerated schedule of release of these funds so $15 million will be available during construction.

Stuart F. Gruskin of The Nature Conservancy’s New York office calls CHPE “an important step to New York state fulfilling its climate and clean energy goals by building the clean energy economy, creating thousands of good jobs and ensuring New York City has clean, reliable energy while protecting our critical natural resources.”

In the Assembly, I’m always looking for win-win ideas. CHPE helps New York City replace much of its dirty fossil fuels with renewable energy. It positions New York beautifully for our shared clean energy future. And best of all for us here in Washington County, it generates revenues and creates economic opportunities for communities and working families.

Matt Simpson, R,C,I-Horicon, represents the 114th District in the New York State Assembly. His district is comprised of Essex County, Warren County and parts of Saratoga and Washington counties.

