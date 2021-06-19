GUEST ESSAY: Warren County should make the most of its new property on Bay Road

What would be the best use, and best benefit to Warren County residents, of a parcel of available land, already owned by Warren County, that sits directly beside the Warren County Bikeway?
Local residents have long wanted government action in correcting this eyesore and public safety hazard. This parcel, with its dilapidated, partially caved-in asbestos-laden structure, sat ignored and dormant atop a contaminated subsurface for decades.
Of interest to no one (except varmints, teenagers and vagrants, all able to enter though poorly boarded-over doors and broken windows), the county was finally in a position to take ownership. Once in its possession, the county had the asbestos-riddled building removed. So, at last, the lot is vacant.
However, given this one-acre lot’s contamination history, triangular configuration, Queensbury’s 30-foot setback requirements and commercial light industrial zoning, it is not likely to be of any significant financial value should it go to the county’s tax auction. Who in the private sector would want it?
Property in the immediate area more desirable in terms of development (and with no baggage) goes for about $50,000 per acre. This property is one acre with restrictions and baggage….soooo…you might get what …. $25,000?
While you are pondering a response to this question, keep in mind how well, and uniquely, this site could serve as a hub for existing and proposed pedestrian/bicycle routes and paths, paths that provide healthy, recreational alternative transportation opportunities.
The former Bay Road Mullen building site would make an excellent hub; a pedestrian/bicycle site that would provide parking (and possibly other amenities, like a butterfly park) for residents and visitors who want to use our trails and routes; with access to Warren County Bikeway, Coles Woods trails, the Feeder Canal, the Champlain Canal, Halfway Brook and Rush Pond trails and all their offshoots.
As a pedestrian/bicycle hub, this site could offer our residents and visitors (who bring in tourism revenues) a parking area, interpretive signs, a bicycle repair station and more, and this kind of infrastructure can qualify for outside grant funding.
What would provide the best cost-benefit to county residents, sending the site to tax auction or keeping it as a county pedestrian/bicycle facility?
My position is that we should keep this property county-owned and use it as a pedestrian/bicycle facility. Let’s not lose a fantastic and unique opportunity for a perfectly located pedestrian/bicycle facility that will wonderfully serve the public for decades to come.
John Strough is the supervisor of the town of Queensbury.