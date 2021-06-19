GUEST ESSAY: Warren County should make the most of its new property on Bay Road

What would be the best use, and best benefit to Warren County residents, of a parcel of available land, already owned by Warren County, that sits directly beside the Warren County Bikeway?

Local residents have long wanted government action in correcting this eyesore and public safety hazard. This parcel, with its dilapidated, partially caved-in asbestos-laden structure, sat ignored and dormant atop a contaminated subsurface for decades.

Of interest to no one (except varmints, teenagers and vagrants, all able to enter though poorly boarded-over doors and broken windows), the county was finally in a position to take ownership. Once in its possession, the county had the asbestos-riddled building removed. So, at last, the lot is vacant.

However, given this one-acre lot’s contamination history, triangular configuration, Queensbury’s 30-foot setback requirements and commercial light industrial zoning, it is not likely to be of any significant financial value should it go to the county’s tax auction. Who in the private sector would want it?

Property in the immediate area more desirable in terms of development (and with no baggage) goes for about $50,000 per acre. This property is one acre with restrictions and baggage….soooo…you might get what …. $25,000?