I learned that Glens Falls Hospital will be discontinuing behavioral health services in an August 21 Post-Star article, because “the need that exists today for outpatient behavioral health services is far greater than what Glens Falls Hospital can meet on their own.”
The hospital states it will continue to provide services until other organizations or providers are located to fill the gap. In a subsequent article, I read that efforts are being made to recruit providers to take over these services. What is not getting any attention in this discussion: There are two state bills that can directly impact the provider shortage we have for our most vulnerable populations.
These bills have passed the Assembly and Senate and are awaiting Gov. Cuomo’s signature.
S3421A — Sponsored by Senator Diana Savino (Assemblyman Harry Bronson) — is legislation that amends the Social Services Law to enable mental health practitioners to bill Medicaid directly for their services. Mental health practitioner services are covered by various private insurers; however, current law does not explicitly allow mental health practitioners to directly bill for Medicaid services. This creates a system where more providers are available to consumers with private insurance, while people with Medicaid have less providers to choose from.
A.670A — Sponsored by Assemblyman Harry Bronson (Senator Tim Kennedy) — would amend the Insurance Law to require blanket health insurance policies to provide coverage for outpatient treatment by mental health practitioners and clinical social workers. Mental health practitioners have been licensed in New York state since 2005 to provide counseling and psychotherapy. However, current law does not explicitly include mental health practitioners as allowable providers of outpatient mental health services, thereby allowing insurers to deny coverage for the services these practitioners can provide. These denials limit access to much needed services, again creating a gap between availability of services for people with Medicaid insurance and those with private insurance or ability to pay out of pocket.
Many New Yorkers in need of mental health services are unable to access care.
A 2018 report by USC Schaefer Center for Health Policy and Economics estimated more than 1.6 million adults in New York experienced serious psychological distress, while the Kaiser Family Foundation identified 191 Mental Health Care Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs) in New York state.
We do not have enough mental health providers available to meet the needs of all New Yorkers, and the need is well-documented. The state is facing an opioid crisis, rising anxiety about incidences of mass violence is common, and many providers have substantial waiting lists.
At a time where we know the need is significant, we should be doing everything we can to fill it. Because of inconsistencies in regulations among provider types and their ability to bill for services, some 11,000 mental health practitioners in New York are being sidelined. If more of them could accept and bill for reimbursement through Medicaid, New Yorkers in need would have more providers to choose from.
Imagine facing a distressing time in your life, experiencing a trauma or struggling with depression or addiction. Now imagine that you decide to do something about it. You decide to ask for help. What would you do in these circumstances, if you were told you could be seen in three months or you were repeatedly told that providers could not accept your insurance?
What would you do if you could not afford to pay out of pocket or to pay for expensive health insurance policies? How long would you wait and how many calls would you make before you gave up?
These are the odds that many people in need of services are facing today.
If filling this gap because it is the right thing to do is not enough of a reason to act, consider the ramifications to our economy. People with mental illness, people with addiction, people who experience loss or trauma also have jobs and families. When they can’t find care, they miss work; their loved ones miss work to care for them; they sometimes lose their jobs.
The Schaefer Center for Health Policy and Economics finds that most of the total economic burden of serious mental illness is due to lost productivity. The report identified over 13 billion in New York economic burden due to depression alone in 2015. How would that number change if there were more available providers to fill the need?
This legislation won’t make the shortage disappear, but it will certainly make it smaller.
The inequity in provider regulations has gone on too long and negatively impacted too many people. Ability to pay out of pocket or purchase private insurance should not be the difference between finding treatment and finding long wait times and insurance denials.
It should not be the difference between finding care for our children, our families or our individual community members who are struggling.
I’m glad that efforts are being made to recruit providers to fill the need after Glens Falls Hospital discontinues Behavioral Health, but we should also be tapping the resources we already have who can be part of this solution.
The passage of these two bills was a huge step forward, but they need to be signed into law so we can get on with the much-needed work of providing care to the people who need it.
