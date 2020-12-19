GUEST ESSAY: To heal divisions, close the wealth gap

Unfortunately, incomes have not kept pace with inflation, causing real incomes to plummet dramatically, disproportionately affecting lower wage workers who have little recourse, other than by hustling 5 different jobs, sharing a park bench, and patronizing the local food pantry for 3 squares every day, all of which creates a lifestyle that is not only stressful but demoralizing to one’s self-esteem and dignity.

After all, it’s not likely low wage earners will ever receive a 10% raise or a $5,000 bonus, regardless of how well they or the overall economy perform.

Fortunately, there are effective options to remedy this situation, provided we have the political will to follow through.

Making Social Security and Medicare means-tested with an annual retirement income limit of $50,000 per individual (earned and unearned) and an asset limit of $1,000,000 per household (liquid and fixed) would reduce economic inequality and produce numerous financial and social benefits.

To be sure, this idea was touted by President Trump and former New Jersey Governor and 2016 presidential candidate Chris Christie and it’s a darn good one. Even President-Elect Joe Biden in a May 2018 interview hinted that — you guessed it — means-testing for entitlements could be a viable option.