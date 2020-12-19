GUEST ESSAY: To heal divisions, close the wealth gap

One of the more critical issues in our society today is the ever-widening wealth and income gap between the upper and lower classes, which continues to create economic imbalances and social unrest.
Indeed, this is a major failing of our capitalist system and needs to be corrected and soon.
As expected, Republicans are proposing more reductions in taxes and regulations, expansion of the earned income tax credit, and then letting Adam Smith’s “invisible hand” work its magic.
Democrats are recommending traditional Keynesian measures of higher taxes and more government spending for infrastructure, health care and free college, and increasing the minimum wage, along with some elements of modern monetary theory, including a basic universal income.
Admittedly, there are advantages to both plans. However, neither approach fully addresses the core issue or creates lasting benefits for the lower class.
A big part of the problem is the decline of our currency’s value, resulting from debt accumulation and monetary inflation.
Over the past 50 years, the government’s budget deficit has skyrocketed from a few billion dollars to $3.7 trillion, while the dollar has lost 86% of its purchasing power. For example, an item costing $100 in 1965 now fetches more than $700.
Unfortunately, incomes have not kept pace with inflation, causing real incomes to plummet dramatically, disproportionately affecting lower wage workers who have little recourse, other than by hustling 5 different jobs, sharing a park bench, and patronizing the local food pantry for 3 squares every day, all of which creates a lifestyle that is not only stressful but demoralizing to one’s self-esteem and dignity.
After all, it’s not likely low wage earners will ever receive a 10% raise or a $5,000 bonus, regardless of how well they or the overall economy perform.
Fortunately, there are effective options to remedy this situation, provided we have the political will to follow through.
Making Social Security and Medicare means-tested with an annual retirement income limit of $50,000 per individual (earned and unearned) and an asset limit of $1,000,000 per household (liquid and fixed) would reduce economic inequality and produce numerous financial and social benefits.
To be sure, this idea was touted by President Trump and former New Jersey Governor and 2016 presidential candidate Chris Christie and it’s a darn good one. Even President-Elect Joe Biden in a May 2018 interview hinted that — you guessed it — means-testing for entitlements could be a viable option.
For the life of me, I have never understood why millionaires and billionaires like Bill Gates need Social Security and Medicare. After all, if you took away all his FICA benefits, ole Bill would still be a very wealthy man and probably would not be forced to vacate his $34 million mansion.
Means-testing would significantly reduce the budget deficit ($3.7 trillion) and national debt ($23 trillion and counting) — other critical issues Congress has not even begun to address — with respect to these program’s huge and growing unfunded liabilities, nearly $17 trillion for Social Security, according to the latest trustee’s report.
Furthermore, income tax exemption for workers earning less than $30,000 would add additional stimulus to the mix, as tax-free employment would incentivize honest work, savings and productivity (and discourage illicit activity like drug and human trafficking), obviating the need for more social programs and government spending that would simply lead to higher taxes, more wasteful bureaucracy, increased regulations and misguided mandates, stagnant GDP growth, and more debt, eventually resulting in a weaker dollar, thereby undermining legitimate efforts to help the lower class.
Nonetheless, the upper classes would continue paying into these entitlement programs, but the funds would be earmarked for the future benefit of the now tax-exempt lower classes.
To assure ample funding, the taxable wage limit of $142,800 (for 2021) would be eliminated and all upper class income (both earned and unearned above $400,000) would be taxed and at a higher rate than the current 6.2%, (15% for good measure).
With less dollar-denominated debt, the dollar would strengthen, restoring much of its lost value. Like a currency on steroids, the turbocharged greenback would afford greater purchasing power for the lower classes (actually all classes).
Armed with more disposable income and enhanced buying power, the working poor could not only better afford basic necessities (food, housing, healthcare, etc.) but now would also have the financial wherewithal to participate in wealth-producing assets (stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, ETF’s, precious metals, real estate, etc., which historically have been the privileged domain of the upper classes) either through a 401-K at work or individually with a brokerage firm, especially with commission-free and fractional trading available today.
Clearly, this plan would truly democratize our economy, as all income classes would now, maybe for the first time ever, be able to share equally in the fruits of economic growth and prosperity, leveling the playing field and achieving the kind of financial inclusion policymakers have pursued elusively for years.
It would also provide a substantial boost to the overall economy at a time when it’s desperately needed.
Unfortunately, as with any sound economic proposal, politics gets in the way.
Granted, this measure would be an extremely difficult pill to swallow politically, as votes, endorsements and generous campaign contributions from the upper classes would probably evaporate even faster than the dollar’s value, leaving politicians with precious few alternatives to fund their campaigns.
However, that would be very small price for a few to pay to insure economic equality and social stability for the greater good of society.
As the Sage once said: “The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.”
In this case, 329 million vs. the Gang of 535.
Much of today’s social divisiveness, inflamed incivility and public and domestic violence reflects an underlying and pent-up frustration, animus, and contempt people feel toward a socio-economic system they perceive as rigged against them and could very well portend worse to come.
Furthermore, the coronavirus pandemic only exacerbates these working class hardships.
If the working families are to ever materially improve their lot in life they will need the same opportunities as the upper classes. This plan affords them those opportunities, all without harming any segment of society or creating any offsetting legacy or opportunity costs.
To summarize, this proposal will:
*eliminate or at least reduce the wealth and income gap by financially empowering the lower classes;
*eliminate or at least reduce a massive debt burden from the backs of future generations;
*better assure the solvency of entitlement programs;
*significantly accelerate GDP growth, helping to reduce unemployment and better fight the coronavirus recession, especially in the absence of an effective stimulus plan (or any stimulus plan for that matter);
*create social harmony and civility, helping to avert the civil war looming on the horizon that’s coming real soon to a theater near you.
Frankly, the time has come for politicians to get off their blessed assurance and actually do something to benefit the average citizen instead of placating and pandering to the needs and demands of their wealthy donors and special interests.
If they are as concerned about the common man as they so often profess, then now is their chance to prove it because there is a whole lot to like about this plan.
So let’s do it and NOW!!!
Edward Corcoran is president of EBC Investors in Fort Ann.
