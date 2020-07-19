GUEST ESSAY: Telehealth is an important resource for patients

Going forward, we will continue to offer telehealth services for patients who prefer the ease and convenience of being able to see their doctor from the comfort of their own home. However, we know that some patients prefer an in-person experience and some scenarios simply require a trip to your doctor’s office. If your doctor needs to see, hear or feel something, that most likely means it is not appropriate for a telehealth visit.

In those scenarios, patients can safely be seen by their doctor or other caregiver in person. Glens Falls Hospital’s physician practices have been ramping up services and appointments with added safety measures to protect every person who walks through our doors. We have, and will continue to, adhere to strict safety protocols. That means you can expect to have your temperature taken, wear a mask and practice social distancing in waiting rooms for the foreseeable future.

Your safety and health is our number one priority.

If you are feeling unwell, please take care of your health and seek medical attention. In these challenging times, it is important that we all remain mindful of our health and well-being and seek medical care when something feels not quite right. When you do, you can count on the Glens Falls Hospital medical staff to provide exceptional, compassionate care with an important added layer of safety.

Patti Hammond is vice president of physician practice management at Glens Falls Hospital.

