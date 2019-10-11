Three cheers to Ken Tingley for standing up to the bullies attacking the newspaper and attempting to intimidate his staff with threats of violence.
This isn’t the first time people with extreme political ideas and a tendency toward violence tried to intimidate their neighbors. It probably won’t be the last time. If not for newspapers and other news media that tell the public what is happening, we are all potential victims.
Thirty years ago, there was a small, violent minority of people trying to chase environmental organizations out of the Adirondack Park. People shouting hateful slogans from bullhorns captured public attention. Their brief popularity spurred some awful behavior.
They hanged effigies of our staff during protests; sprayed our office with skunk oil and blue paint; dumped manure on the sidewalk; spread roofing nails in our parking lot; harassed staff in their homes and at the grocery store. I was sucker-punched on the lawn of the State Capitol during a press conference (just a few minutes after someone else had threatened to shoot me). It was all quite a spectacle.
Things got tense when they took over a local polling place on Election Day to hold their own ballot on whether the Adirondack Park Agency should exist. It took us most of the day to persuade a judge to remove them.
State police began investigating when Adirondack Council board member’s Ticonderoga dental office was burned by an arsonist. It may have been the same person who later admitted to burning down the barn of former Adirondack Park Agency board member and environmental author Anne LaBastille, in Wadhams. About the same time, someone shot holes in an unoccupied park agency vehicle, near Clintonville.
Thank goodness no one was killed or seriously injured by any of this. But none of us felt safe for a long time. I carried a chip in my shoulder for years regarding this handful of troubled souls.
Later, the suspect in the LaBastille arson phoned a late-night arson threat to the Adirondack Council’s Elizabethtown office answering machine. He used the 800 number he saw on a Bonnie Raitt public service announcement about acid rain. He called from his girlfriend’s house. The FBI crime lab was not needed to solve the mystery of who called.
As the few grew more violent, their support waned. But it took some shaming from all points of the political spectrum before their support disappeared. When political opponents Gov. Mario Cuomo and Sen. Ron Stafford spoke up against the politics of intimidation others followed. All of the violent radicals’ power dissolved. We have a right to expect that kind of statesmanship from our current elected officials.
Over the last two decades, we have seen the debate over the future of the Adirondacks grow more reasoned and respectful. Movements such as the Adirondack Common Ground Alliance and Adirondack Diversity Initiative have helped bring people together to listen to one another. Washington has rushed headlong in the opposite direction. We should not allow Washington’s failings to bring us down.
Throughout all of our troubles in the early 1990s, we could count on the local news media to tell the public what was happening. The more people heard their message of hate, the less they liked it. Without the media to tell the truth, we are all potential victims of politically motivated threats, and worse.
So I repeat: Three cheers for Ken and The Post-Star for telling the public the truth and for calling out those who think threats and intimidation are legitimate political tools.
John Sheehan is director of communications for The Adirondack Council.
