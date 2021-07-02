 Skip to main content
GUEST ESSAY: Return Mullen Iron Works site to private ownership
Guest essay

GUEST ESSAY: Return Mullen Iron Works site to private ownership

Mullen building before

The former Mullen Iron Works building on Bay Road in Queensbury is seen before its demolition in January.

 Michael Goot

To all county residents,

The parcel of land on Bay Road that is the former Mullen’s site and currently in the hands of Warren County must be put back on the tax rolls. This piece of prime real estate had interested parties wanting to buy it before the county decided to spend $90,000-plus to demolish the building. The vast majority of the board expects and wants the property to go back on the tax rolls.

Some are pushing for the land to be another county-owned parcel, but that will merely increase the tax burden on all residents. The argument that this lot should be converted to a parking lot is weak and not in the best interests of the whole county.

To have the county keep this parcel will ultimately result in the county spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to end up with a parking lot and restrooms, when the county already has a parking lot with a restroom less than 1 mile away, and that lot has never even been half full.

Throw in all the lost tax revenue from taking the land off the tax rolls and you are really wasting taxpayer money, if we don’t at least try to sell this property to a willing buyer. Add on yearly maintenance costs, and you have another taxpayer boondoggle in the making.

When any government takes land off the tax rolls it should be for a good reason. There are very few good reasons to take private land and make it government-owned. If Queensbury wants to buy the property and develop it for its own reasons, then it has the option to do so.

When you push for expanding county lands, increasing the tax burden on all other residents for merely a duplication of a parking lot makes little sense. All that boondoggle ideas such as the airport runway (which the FAA said was never needed) and the building of a not-needed parking lot and restroom on prime real estate do is increase the tax burden on Queensbury and county residents.

The vast majority of county supervisors believe in putting this property back on the tax rolls and helping lower the total tax burden. Sadly, a few supervisors don’t care about making sound financial decisions for the county and our taxpayers.

Other Glens Falls and Queensbury supervisors have endorsed our position.

This example demonstrates again the need for a county legislature that will keep the county’s interests as a whole as its primary consideration.

 

Doug Beaty

Beaty

 Courtesy photo
Claudia Braymer

Braymer

Doug Beaty and Claudia Braymer sit on the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Beaty is an at-large supervisor from Queensbury. Braymer is the Third Ward supervisor from Glens Falls.

