GUEST ESSAY: Public has the right to hike to public land in High Peaks

The easement includes an explicit proviso that either party “with the consent of the other. . . to close said trails, paths, and roadways . . . or to limit such access whenever and to the extent necessary to protect such trails, paths, and roadways from undue adverse and environmental damage.”

The parking lot at the head of the trail on Ausable Club land holds about 70 vehicles. There is also a parking lot across the road and people have parked in designated areas on the shoulder of Route 73. To limit access during the pandemic, the club limited parking to 20 vehicles.

Now, the Ausable Club and the DEC want to limit access to 70 vehicles by reservation only, not allowing people to just walk into the trails to the mountains and waterfalls.

The DEC is claiming that this is being done to “help address public safety and the protection of the environment.” This new proposal will prevent people from taking day walks to Rainbow Falls and the mountains without planning two weeks ahead. And, once the parking limit is reached, no one else will be allowed to walk in.