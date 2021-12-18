GUEST ESSAY: Please ask Gov. Hochul for emergency nursing home funding

If you or a loved one live in a nursing home or may ever need the care of a nursing home in New York state, I hope you will take a moment to read this.

We are in the midst of another nursing home crisis — and this one’s been escalating for 14 years.

That’s how long it has been since our state last increased the Medicaid rate our nursing homes are paid to care for our communities’ most vulnerable members. Fourteen years since Fort Hudson Health System’s not-for-profit nursing home in Fort Edward last received an increase in pay from the public health insurance program that covers more than 70% of our residents.

And the crisis in only getting worse.

Since the start of the pandemic — with the complexity of care greater than ever and our staff and resources stretched to their limits — our state has, unfathomably, reduced nursing home Medicaid rates not once, but twice. No other state in the country took this action; with the majority making historic investments in nursing homes instead. New York is now dead last in the country in what it reimburses its nursing homes compared to the actual cost of providing care.

The most visible and consequential impact of the state’s systemic nursing home neglect comes in the area of staffing. While we do everything we can to pay competitive wages, offer robust benefits, and create a culture of value and respect for our workforce, it is an ongoing challenge to compete for staff when we are being compensated at 2008 levels.

I can tell you unequivocally that our staff and providers have done an amazing job providing professional and compassionate care under these very challenging circumstances, but we need help. Our staff needs more co-workers who share the same incredible commitment to caring. Fort Hudson needs Medicaid payments that at least cover our cost of care and allow us to attract and retain qualified and committed caregivers. Our residents deserve nothing less.

The financial strain inflicted as a result of inadequate Medicaid payments is also forcing more and more not-for-profit and publicly operated nursing homes across the state to close or be acquired by for-profit companies. Fort Hudson is the only remaining not-for-profit nursing home in Warren and Washington counties, and we are working hard every day to continue our proud tradition.

Why am I telling you all this? Because we — the people who are fortunate to have quality nursing homes nearby and want to ensure they remain viable for the present and future care of our loved ones — have an opportunity to make our voices heard on this issue of dire need.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has the authority to order an immediate emergency Medicaid rate increase that will restore the cuts made in 2020 and provide a cost-of-living rate increase. This type of emergency funding has already been issued in many other states — all of which already compensate their nursing homes better than New York. What’s more, if the governor orders this emergency funding by December 31, she will guarantee the state’s receipt of federal matching funds.

New York State Sen. Dan Stec and Assembly members Carrie Woerner and Matt Simpson are to be commended for their bipartisan collaboration in writing a joint letter to Gov. Hochul urging emergency funding.

If you have a few minutes this busy holiday season, I ask that you please do the same by using the Contact form at www.governor.ny.gov or via mail to The Honorable Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York State, NYS State Capitol Building, Albany, NY 12224.

Improved Medicaid rates for New York’s nursing homes would be a tremendous gift for everyone who relies on their care.

Andrew Cruikshank is CEO of Fort Hudson Health System in Fort Edward, which provides skilled nursing home care, short-term rehabilitation, medical and social adult day programs, licensed home care, care management, certified home health care and senior retirement housing. Fort Hudson has served the local community for 52 years.

