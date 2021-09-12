GUEST ESSAY: New pacemaker offers host of benefits

Glens Falls Hospital is proud to be one of the first hospitals in the area to offer Medtronic’s Micra™ AV, the world’s smallest pacemaker with atrioventricular (AV) synchrony.
This new device significantly expands the number of candidates for leadless pacing technology, which offers a host of potential benefits for patients.
Micra AV is designed for the treatment of patients with an AV block, a type of heart block in which the electrical signals between the chambers of the heart (the atria and the ventricles) are impaired.
Pacemakers, the most common way to treat AV block, help restore the heart’s normal rhythm and relieve symptoms by coordinating the electrical activity of the atria and the ventricles. When this process — known as AV synchrony — is achieved, patients are healthier and have decreased likelihood of pacemaker syndrome, improved quality of life, and increased blood flow from the left ventricle.
Leadless pacemakers are the next leap in pacing technology. The miniaturization of a pacemaker to a device that can be easily delivered directly to the heart has significant advantages and reduces certain complications that occur with traditional pacemakers. I believe that the direction of future pacing technology will incorporate increasing use of the leadless pacemaker with expansion of its capabilities.
The Micra AV is unlike traditional pacemakers because the device does not require cardiac wires (leads) or a surgical “pocket” under the skin to deliver a pacing therapy. Plus it’s so small that it is comparable in size to a large vitamin! Since the Micra AV is one-tenth the size of a traditional pacemaker, it is almost invisible to eye but still delivers the most advanced pacing technology. Designed to provide a safe alternative to conventional pacemakers — without the complications associated with leads — the Micra AV is small enough to be delivered through a catheter and implanted directly into the heart with small tines and delivers electrical impulses that pace the heart through an electrode at the end of the device. I was thrilled to perform my first Micra AV procedure on April 30, 2021 … with many more to come!
We are excited to bring this technology to our community, along with all the services that we are proud to offer.
Having the Micra now available at Glens Falls Hospital is yet another example of how our hospital moves forward and brings cutting-edge medicine to our region.
The physicians of Adirondack Cardiology and Glens Falls Hospital provide a full range of services, from cardiac screening and wellness to diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitative care. At the heart of this innovative collaboration, our patients benefit from high-quality cardiac care from local doctors you know and trust.
We share a joint commitment to keeping our region healthy by continually expanding, enhancing and investing in local cardiac care. We are proud to provide a comprehensive care team that is here for your heart every step of the way.
Dr. Henry Tan, of Adirondack Cardiology, is a cardiologist and electrophysiologist at Glens Falls Hospital.