GUEST ESSAY: New pacemaker offers host of benefits

The Micra AV is unlike traditional pacemakers because the device does not require cardiac wires (leads) or a surgical “pocket” under the skin to deliver a pacing therapy. Plus it’s so small that it is comparable in size to a large vitamin! Since the Micra AV is one-tenth the size of a traditional pacemaker, it is almost invisible to eye but still delivers the most advanced pacing technology. Designed to provide a safe alternative to conventional pacemakers — without the complications associated with leads — the Micra AV is small enough to be delivered through a catheter and implanted directly into the heart with small tines and delivers electrical impulses that pace the heart through an electrode at the end of the device. I was thrilled to perform my first Micra AV procedure on April 30, 2021 … with many more to come!