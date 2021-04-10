GUEST ESSAY: Lung cancer screening can save lives

What steps should I take to protect my health?

While expanding eligibility is a step in the right direction, it’s not enough to be eligible for lung cancer screening. If you think you may be eligible, you are encouraged to talk with your primary care doctor about screening. Your primary care doctor is your partner in health and will be able to offer a full assessment to determine if an annual lung cancer screening is right for you.

If you are considered at high-risk for lung cancer and screening is the right option for you, Glens Falls Hospital offers access to low-dose screening at its medical imaging center at Hudson Headwater’s Moreau Family Health, which has easy parking and a simple check-in process.

A new CT scanner has an embedded computer-aided detection system, which helps the radiologist identify suspicious findings on the images. The software uses algorithms derived from thousands of previously diagnosed lung cancers to compare with the patient’s images. This allows the radiologist to identify small areas of concern.

Current smokers are encouraged to quit and are given information about smoking cessation programs available at Glens Falls Hospital. Trained counselors guide people into reducing or eliminating consumption of tobacco products.