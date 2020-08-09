GUEST ESSAY: In pandemic, medical imaging plays important role

In the last few years, Glens Falls Hospital has invested in expanding our medical imaging capabilities, strengthened the services we offer and worked collaboratively with other areas throughout the hospital to improve patient care and access.

In January, we grew our physical footprint through Moreau Family Health, a collaboration with Hudson Headwaters Health Network, which brings additional imaging services out into the community. We have also invested in new technology, such as a CAT scan machine with artificial intelligence, to add a layer of expertise to the work of our team.

In March, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the medical imaging team worked tirelessly alongside the rest of Glens Falls Hospital’s health care heroes to be sure the community had access to the care they needed close to home. As we learned over the past few months, the virus affects people’s bodies in different ways. Better understanding those complications through medical imaging has been critical to the treatment of our patients. Over the past several months, we have evolved existing protocols and workflows with the goal of supporting exceptional patient care and keeping our community safe.