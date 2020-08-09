GUEST ESSAY: In pandemic, medical imaging plays important role

At Glens Falls Hospital, the saying “Here Through it All” reflects our long-standing history of service to the community and the depth of services we offer to the people who count on us for routine and life-saving care. For people like me, who have worked at the hospital for several decades and have seen first-hand the change and evolution of our community and our hospital, it rings especially true.
Over the years, Glens Falls Hospital has grown and evolved our services, as well as introduced new technology and equipment, all with the goal to expand our mission and continue meeting the needs of our patients. In my nearly 40-year tenure at the hospital, I have worked in a variety of departments, from human resources to medical imaging, where I currently serve as senior director.
This dynamic, specialized group of individuals works across every area of the hospital to support the delivery of exceptional, patient-centered care. The majority of patients who come to the hospital require some form of medical imaging, whether an MRI, CAT scan, X-ray, nuclear medicine or ultrasound, and that is where our team comes into play.
From the C.R. Wood Cancer Center to outpatient imaging sites, we see patients in just about every setting. We collaborate with different clinical areas, and medical imaging works especially closely with our nursing colleagues, with a shared goal to provide great care to every patient, every time.
In the last few years, Glens Falls Hospital has invested in expanding our medical imaging capabilities, strengthened the services we offer and worked collaboratively with other areas throughout the hospital to improve patient care and access.
In January, we grew our physical footprint through Moreau Family Health, a collaboration with Hudson Headwaters Health Network, which brings additional imaging services out into the community. We have also invested in new technology, such as a CAT scan machine with artificial intelligence, to add a layer of expertise to the work of our team.
In March, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the medical imaging team worked tirelessly alongside the rest of Glens Falls Hospital’s health care heroes to be sure the community had access to the care they needed close to home. As we learned over the past few months, the virus affects people’s bodies in different ways. Better understanding those complications through medical imaging has been critical to the treatment of our patients. Over the past several months, we have evolved existing protocols and workflows with the goal of supporting exceptional patient care and keeping our community safe.
In the months ahead, we will continue to be adaptable and respond to the needs of our community, whatever those may be. We are excited about the ways we are contributing to expanding access to specialized care for our community, including our role in the use of Glens Falls Hospital’s new Mako robot for total hip and knee replacements. Using CT technology, surgeons will be able to create a patient-specific 3D plan before surgery for optimal accuracy.
Our community expects and deserves excellent health care no matter the circumstance, and the medical imaging team at Glens Falls Hospital is working alongside our colleagues to support the delivery of great care today and in the future.
