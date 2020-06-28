GUEST ESSAY: Hospital adapting to new, changing situations

Over the past few months, the laboratory and biomedical services team at Glens Falls Hospital has learned a lot about being comfortable with the uncomfortable. From the employees who spend their day in the hospital’s lab to our phlebotomists who interact with patients, the team I lead has played an instrumental role at Glens Falls Hospital throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
From the beginning, we recognized the importance of bringing COVID-19 testing in house, and our team stayed informed and up to date on FDA-approved protocols so that we were able to quickly secure the needed resources to process these tests in our lab. We collaborated with other areas of the hospital, including infection prevention and other clinical leadership, to ensure we were coordinating appropriately to deliver the right results to the right people every time.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the Glens Falls Hospital lab has handled over 9,300 samples and logged countless hours planning and preparing for how to navigate an ever-changing situation.
During that time, we worked to make sure we had access to the best possible technology and resources available to patients and employees. I am particularly proud of the vital role our team played in bringing convalescent plasma treatments, or a transfusion of plasma donated by someone who recently recovered from the coronavirus, to Glens Falls Hospital’s patients. This state-of-the-art treatment is being used by health systems across the country to treat patients who are affected by COVID-19, and we were especially thrilled to be able to begin offering the treatment to our patients. As a community hospital, it is extraordinary that we have been able to bring the latest technology and science to our community.
Over the course of the pandemic, we have learned to quickly adapt to new situations to be sure we are staying on the cutting edge of the coronavirus crisis, all while continuing to navigate our own personal situations. We have all been stretched and challenged in ways we thought were never possible. It is remarkable how our team has put aside their own personal worries to be sure Glens Falls Hospital patients remain the number one priority. That has certainly been made easier by the continued support we have received from our community and the relationships we have fostered with other community organizations along the way.
Today, being comfortable with the uncomfortable is our new normal. We have learned to embrace the uncertainty and adapt to new, changing situations. That will only continue as we move forward and the best interest of the patients we serve will remain at the forefront of all that we do.
Erin M. Perkins, MBA MT(ASCP), is senior director of Laboratory Services at Glens Falls Hospital.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.