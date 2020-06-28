GUEST ESSAY: Hospital adapting to new, changing situations

Over the past few months, the laboratory and biomedical services team at Glens Falls Hospital has learned a lot about being comfortable with the uncomfortable. From the employees who spend their day in the hospital’s lab to our phlebotomists who interact with patients, the team I lead has played an instrumental role at Glens Falls Hospital throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

From the beginning, we recognized the importance of bringing COVID-19 testing in house, and our team stayed informed and up to date on FDA-approved protocols so that we were able to quickly secure the needed resources to process these tests in our lab. We collaborated with other areas of the hospital, including infection prevention and other clinical leadership, to ensure we were coordinating appropriately to deliver the right results to the right people every time.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the Glens Falls Hospital lab has handled over 9,300 samples and logged countless hours planning and preparing for how to navigate an ever-changing situation.