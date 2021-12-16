GUEST ESSAY: History can teach us important lessons

The viral disease smallpox has ravaged human populations in small and huge outbreaks around our world for three to four thousand years. It probably came to us from cattle when we first began to herd them. Over the centuries, we know pandemics of smallpox and other infections have changed history many times, usually because a terrible outbreak weakened one army more than another. Armies, city-states and empires have fallen much more to infectious disease outbreaks than to the weapons of war. Think about the indigenous peoples of North and South America, for example.

Around here, the late, great archaeologist David Starbuck introduced many of us to the critical role that smallpox outbreaks played in the French and Indian War, notably by his discovery and excavations at Rogers Island off Fort Edward. There he uncovered a massive hospital used for smallpox victims in the mid-1700s.

Because of a truly amazing global vaccination effort, smallpox has been eradicated from the world’s human population as of 1977. However, the virus still exists today in supposedly highly guarded laboratories in the USA and Russia. Shortly after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, there came to be major concerns that smallpox might have been taken out of the Russian lab and might be in the hands of terrorists. In early 2002, because of a concern that we might see and have to deal with the virus even here, I presented a Grand Rounds at the Glens Falls Hospital to educate our medical community about its potential as a bioterrorist weapon and about the disease itself.

I had the pleasure and honor to feature David Starbuck as a co-presenter. He told the fascinated audience of his work at Rogers Island and Fort William Henry. He recounted the events of 1757 in our area which led to the capitulation of the British at Fort William Henry to the French and their Indian allies. The aftermath of that British loss included the famous massacre of the surrendered troops retreating toward Fort Edward by the Indians, which was featured in James Fenimore Cooper’s “The Last of the Mohicans.” It also told of the murder and scalping of British troops sick with smallpox. He noted that following the French victory, those Indian allies disappeared, thus depriving General Montcalm and the French of enough manpower to attack Fort Edward. He speculated that developing smallpox, those Indians fled for their Canadian homes, where epidemics of the disease were then documented to take hold. Had Montcalm been able to conquer Fort Edward, we who live here might be speaking French. Of course, Starbuck also told the story that blankets infected with scales flaked from the open wounds of soldiers dying with the disease may have been used by the British as bioweapons to infect and kill French allied Native Americans who were besieging the British at Fort Pitt in Pennsylvania in 1763.

There is another remarkable story in the history of smallpox in early America that should be much more widely known: its role in the Revolutionary War. It was understood at the time that if one survived smallpox — it probably had a 33% mortality rate in those days — one would not be infected again. The word “immunity” didn’t exist then, but of course that is what it was. George Washington actually had the disease as a teenager in Barbados in 1751 and survived a medium bad case that kept him down for months. With that, he knew firsthand how bad the disease was. He also knew that the British soldiers, whom his troops were facing during the Revolution, had lived through many more smallpox exposures and illnesses in their home country than the Americans had here, and that they were therefore much less likely to fall to the disease than our troops. When serious outbreaks began to recur throughout the Colonies in 1775 and 1776, Washington’s army was at serious risk for being devastated … the Brits, not so much. Had that happened, we might still be flying the Union Jack.

In the early 1700s, a process called variolation — a very early and crude form of vaccination — had begun to be popularized by the clergyman Cotton Mather around Boston. It was a poorly understood and dangerous process which involved taking pus from a smallpox victim’s skin lesion and plunging it into an incision cut in the skin of a recipient. That then led to the development of a case of the disease. Because the infection was what might very loosely be called “controlled,” it was usually a milder case, with only maybe a 1-month-long nasty illness and only a 3%-5% mortality rate. Surviving the process was being shown at that time to confer long-lasting protection against a more nasty and mortal case acquired in the usual way.

During a surge of the disease in Boston in the 1760s, John Adams decided to have variolation. Happily, he survived and was therefore immune, like Washington. Later, his wife Abigail decided to have their children variolized. They too survived. Abigail, who was a strong voice against slavery and for women’s rights, became an ardent popularizer of the process. When terrible outbreaks recurred in the Colonies in the mid-1770s, Washington, with the strong counsel of John and Abigail Adams, made the courageous decision to variolate his troops in 1776. In explaining his decision, he described smallpox as a potentially greater threat “than the Sword of the Enemy.” Mostly, the vaccination campaign was undertaken during the desperate winter at Valley Forge. Imagine not having enough food or firewood, maybe not even having shoes to walk in the snow, and then being beaten up with a “mild” case of smallpox. By the way, Washington demanded it of his troops — he mandated vaccination. And his men complied.

The army survived with enough strength, and the spring came, and … well, you know the rest.

This is a great story in the great history of our Revolution. We should all know it. But especially now in the midst of our pandemic it can teach us current and really important lessons.

First, there have been terrible pandemics of various kinds that have laid humans low and have been pivotal in the thousands of years of our history. Our COVID-19 is only the most recent. Well, it is also pretty awful. American deaths are approaching the 1 million mark. Second, there is a more than 300-year history of vaccination. Science has dramatically progressed during those centuries, and scientists using the tools of science have devised vaccines for many diseases, and have brilliantly improved the safety and efficacy of them. Our COVID-19 vaccines are, of course, the most recently made. In the culmination of all that improvement, they are among the best ever. Third, and maybe most important, there is aways the urgent need in a pandemic crisis such as ours to study the existing science and to come to a current conclusion about how to avoid becoming sick and possibly dying. “Waiting to see what happens” can result in a pivotal outcome, maybe in the wrong way. The Adamses and George Washington studied what was then known, concluded what was best for them and for the country, accepted the then-known risks of the path they chose, and then acted upon their conclusions.

We Americans are the beneficiaries of their dramatic wisdom and courage. How wise and courageous are you?

Richard P. Leach, M.D., is an internist, infectious disease consultant and travel and tropical medicine specialist. He practiced in Glens Falls for 35 years, also serving as Glens Falls Hospital’s infection control officer and hospital epidemiologist. Retiring from private practice in 2011, he continued to provide travel medicine counseling at the Warren County Clinic until COVID-19 forced its cancellation. Warren County keeps him on as a medical director and consultant to the Tuberculosis Program. Dr. Leach is known for his role as co-founder and president of the Adirondack AIDS Task Force in the 1980s and 1990s, as the founder and president of the Glens Falls Medical Mission and its Project Guatemala in the 1990s, as the husband of Dr. Loren Baim, as the father of Christina Johnston, Timothy Leach, Molly Leach and Marta Leach, and as the grandfather of Rhone and of 3-week-old Thatcher James.

