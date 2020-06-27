GUEST ESSAY: DOT fee hurting broadband internet expansion

The pandemic has worked like an X-ray, exposing a great many of the stresses and fractures in our society. And one of them was especially obvious in rural areas: the lack of broadband internet.

When the governor sent everyone home to work and study, it meant big changes for all New Yorkers. Students had to adapt to classes over Zoom; webinars replaced business meetings and conferences. But for too many in rural areas, none of that could actually happen at home, because the internet signal simply wasn’t strong enough.

And so people did what they had to do: teachers and students both often ended up sitting in school parking lots, a few feet from the classrooms they’d just vacated, using the high-speed Wi-Fi that leaked out through the doors. People tried to conduct their work from parking spots outside the local McDonald’s, which usually boasts a strong signal. I do a lot of public speaking, working on the climate crisis — I’m now a pro at perching my laptop on the steering wheel (but when the sun goes down and you’re using the dome light for illumination, it looks a lot someone telling ghost stories). Barely a third of rural Americans have access to real high-speed symmetrical internet, the kind that lets you videoconference, upload and download lesson plans and homework, and join in those Zoom cocktail hours we’ve been hearing about.