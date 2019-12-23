GUEST ESSAY: A story of love this Christmas Eve

My wife and I arrived in this beautiful little town just over a year and a half ago. Our previous appointments in the Salvation Army were very different — intensive urban settings.
It was in this environment we met every kind of person and gained unique perspective. They represented all of humanity both colorful and gray, desperate and despondent, joyful and hopeful.
We developed relationships with lots of people, but it was the folks who required the help of The Salvation Army that became our family. That’s what happens when you spend every day together, breaking bread and bonding over life’s ups and downs.
Our eyes got accustomed to seeing the precious humanity behind the poverty, addiction and mental illness. This is the place where love grows, and all things are possible. We were such witnesses of amazing grace, forgiveness and redemption. We got to see what love can do, as it heals and transforms like nothing else, witnessing and experiencing miracles each day.
A colorful character from this time was “Reverend Love.” He was a self-ordained minister who lived at The Salvation Army and entertained on the streets of Cambridge, Massachusetts. Reverend would go to our clothing room and create the most elaborate costumes imaginable. Regulars in the neighborhood would wait for his one-man parade each day from The Salvation Army in Central Square up Massachusetts Avenue to Harvard Square to celebrate his creative and joyful presence.
Here, Love would perform for passersby. His sole desire was to bring joy, to make people smile and feel the love that can be shared between all people.
On my wife and my first Christmas in Cambridge, The Salvation Army major invited anyone who wanted to come from the shelter to the chapel to celebrate the nativity. Reverend Love encouraged all.
A shelter can be a lonely and hard place on Christmas Eve. Folks often give in to despair and just want to hibernate. That night, the major sensed I was tired, but he encouraged me with a wink: “You don’t want to miss this.”
And so, we gathered in the chapel for the nativity, and to my surprise, the major announced that Reverend Love would be playing the piano. Love appeared through the door with the most spectacular Christmas costume and strolled to the piano with such exuberance and joy that it was impossible not to shout, so we all did.
His voice that evening had a reverent tone as he narrated the nativity and played the piano like it was an extension of his being. As Mary (my wife Laura) placed baby Jesus (our newborn daughter Taylor) in the manger, Reverend Love sang “Silent Night.” I have never ever experienced such rapture and joy. The Spirit of Christ filled the room, time stood still and the major smiled at me.
We sang together for a long time as Reverend Love led us in carol after carol. Afterward, we all gathered and feasted on cookies and cocoa. The mood in the place was transformed. Love filled us and flowed out of us to each other. Just another Christmas miracle birthed from the greatest gift of all — love.
Here in Glens Falls the other day I witnessed another joyful miracle that reminded me of that Christmas past. The folks becoming our new family here were laughing and singing and embracing each other with hugs and handshakes as they gathered at The Salvation Army for food-gleaning.
One woman said she felt the atmosphere and the merriment was medicine to her. She explained she was going through treatment for cancer. We all gathered around her and held hands and prayed and loved each other. The food is important, but the most important thing we give out at The Salvation Army is love.
Each year during this time we toll the bells. We toll the bells for love so that men and women, little girls and boys, will know that someone cares.
This year, we built a stage to call the community together in celebration of love. On Monday, Dec. 23, the Salvation Army of Glens Falls will began tolling the bells for 24 hours until noon on Christmas Eve to make sure folks in need know they have our love and support.