GUEST ESSAY: A story of love this Christmas Eve

Here, Love would perform for passersby. His sole desire was to bring joy, to make people smile and feel the love that can be shared between all people.

On my wife and my first Christmas in Cambridge, The Salvation Army major invited anyone who wanted to come from the shelter to the chapel to celebrate the nativity. Reverend Love encouraged all.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A shelter can be a lonely and hard place on Christmas Eve. Folks often give in to despair and just want to hibernate. That night, the major sensed I was tired, but he encouraged me with a wink: “You don’t want to miss this.”

And so, we gathered in the chapel for the nativity, and to my surprise, the major announced that Reverend Love would be playing the piano. Love appeared through the door with the most spectacular Christmas costume and strolled to the piano with such exuberance and joy that it was impossible not to shout, so we all did.

His voice that evening had a reverent tone as he narrated the nativity and played the piano like it was an extension of his being. As Mary (my wife Laura) placed baby Jesus (our newborn daughter Taylor) in the manger, Reverend Love sang “Silent Night.” I have never ever experienced such rapture and joy. The Spirit of Christ filled the room, time stood still and the major smiled at me.