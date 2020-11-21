GUEST EDITORIAL: The machines worked, and the election did, too

President Trump has so far been unwilling to concede to Joe Biden, and his latest argument is that the voting machines must have been rigged. Where’s the evidence? Strong claims need strong proof, not rumors and innuendo on Twitter.

Chatter is swirling around Dominion Voting, a company that supplies equipment in some 28 states. What seems to have launched this theory was an early misreport of results in Antrim County, Mich. In 2016 Trump won 62% of its 13,600 ballots, so eyebrows rose this year when the initial tallies showed Biden up by 3,000.

In reality, Trump had won 61% of Antrim County. The unofficial reporting was wrong, but the underlying votes were counted correctly....

A different problem hit Gwinnett County, Ga. Officials had trouble with a Dominion module for adjudicating absentee ballots, for example, if the voter put a check mark in the circle instead of filling it in. Some adjudicated ballots, the county said, “were displayed as in progress but would not move over to be accepted.” The county ended up re-adjudicating some votes until Nov. 5. Sounds like the usual boring IT snafu.