GUEST EDITORIAL: The ACA is here to stay, so let's make it better

If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught Americans anything, it’s the necessity of making sure everyone has access to decent medical care.
It’s not enough to make sure the affluent can be treated or receive preventive care; it’s in everyone’s best interest to see that hospitals aren’t overwhelmed when a virus breaks loose and that herd immunity is achieved through widespread vaccination to truly vanquish such a threat.
Yet over and over again, we have witnessed this basic inequity for 16 months: People with money get full medical care, people without it suffer. This is a long-standing problem and a major reason why, before the pandemic, Black people in the U.S. had a four-year shorter life expectancy than white people.
Last week’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, upholding the Affordable Care Act, which has, since its passage 11 years ago, helped to close the gap between the haves and have-nots of health care, is heartening.
It kept Obamacare in place and did so with an exclamation point — a 7-2 ruling that even included Justice Clarence Thomas. When such a conservative court rejects the efforts of Republican states to kill the ACA, it means Barack Obama’s signature domestic accomplishment isn’t going away. This is the third Supreme Court defense of the law; surely even the most ardent GOP opponents will give it a rest.
As of this month, an estimated 31 million Americans have health insurance either through ACA marketplaces or the law’s Medicaid expansion, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.
Just as significantly, the national rate of the uninsured dropped for much of the last decade. That has been true not just in states like New York where the ACA has been embraced but in Red States that have only grudgingly accepted ACA perks such as broader Medicaid eligibility or the requirement that insurers can’t refuse coverage because of a preexisting health condition.
Yet too many Americans still lack health insurance, during the Trump administration, uninsured rates for the nonelderly inched up from 10% in 2016 to nearly 11% by 2019.
The victory in California v. Texas is great, but building on the success of the Affordable Care Act would be better. Many millions of Americans have medical needs that still aren’t being met.
To his credit, President Joe Biden added a special enrollment period in February, while funds from the American Rescue Plan are making ACA coverage more affordable this year.
Yet additional steps are needed, starting with GOP leaders dropping their misplaced antagonism toward the law.
The ACA was a compromise that preserved private insurance instead of moving toward a single-payer or Medicare-for-all system as liberals sought. Republican voters have benefited from the ACA.
It won’t be easy for critics to stop referring to Obamacare as a government “takeover” of medicine or a communist plot. But it wasn’t easy for conservatives who opposed Social Security in the 1930s to change their tune. It was many years after the program’s initial passage that signature changes were adopted, such as cost-of-living adjustments (1950) or disability insurance (1954).
Social Security may need more tweaks and better funding, but it has been generations since anyone seriously talked about doing away with the program.
President Biden called the Supreme Court’s ACA ruling a “major victory for all Americans.” It is that. But it’s also not the end of the struggle to provide greater equity in health care.
This editorial was first published June 18 in the Baltimore Sun.