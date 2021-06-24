GUEST EDITORIAL: The ACA is here to stay, so let's make it better

As of this month, an estimated 31 million Americans have health insurance either through ACA marketplaces or the law’s Medicaid expansion, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.

Just as significantly, the national rate of the uninsured dropped for much of the last decade. That has been true not just in states like New York where the ACA has been embraced but in Red States that have only grudgingly accepted ACA perks such as broader Medicaid eligibility or the requirement that insurers can’t refuse coverage because of a preexisting health condition.

Yet too many Americans still lack health insurance, during the Trump administration, uninsured rates for the nonelderly inched up from 10% in 2016 to nearly 11% by 2019.

The victory in California v. Texas is great, but building on the success of the Affordable Care Act would be better. Many millions of Americans have medical needs that still aren’t being met.

To his credit, President Joe Biden added a special enrollment period in February, while funds from the American Rescue Plan are making ACA coverage more affordable this year.

Yet additional steps are needed, starting with GOP leaders dropping their misplaced antagonism toward the law.