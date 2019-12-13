GUEST EDITORIAL: Russian athletes should not compete

The agency could have slapped an outright ban on Russia that barred every Russian athlete from Tokyo, Beijing, the World Cup and all other international competitions for four years. Instead, WADA flinched.

Beckie Scott, a Canadian cross-country skier who had her bronze medal swapped for Olympic gold after two Russian skiers were disqualified for doping, told The New York Times many athletes see WADA’s punishment of Russia as “largely superficial. ... WADA had the authority and power to impose a much stronger and serious sanction, and they chose not to.”

Athletes around the world who rely only on grit, passion and commitment to strive for Olympic glory have every right to feel let down. So does every kid from Northbrook to Namibia who nurtures dreams of a podium moment. With stronger action against Russia, the international sports community could have sent a message to those kids that cheating is, and will always be, a one-way road to disgrace.