GUEST EDITORIAL: Closing youth detention centers is good for budget and for New York

Similarly, New York’s youth juvenile justice system is shrinking: The state Office of Children and Family Services says the number of youths in detention centers has fallen by 73 percent since 2010. Now, according to Cuomo’s budget, four youth detention centers — three in the Hudson Valley, one on Long Island — are “chronically underfilled,” with roughly two-thirds of their beds typically empty.

The facilities in Columbia and Orange counties are secure centers, for juvenile felons sentenced by adult courts; those in Dutchess and Suffolk counties are non-secure, for young people sentenced by Family Court.

State officials insist the closures will not result in layoffs, but the union representing the workers is concerned. It’s understandable that workers are worried about reassignments and retraining, because those moves are disruptive. Yet keeping those jobs in place is not a reason to keep the centers open. The state should detain no more youths and maintain no more facilities than is necessary.