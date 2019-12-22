Guardrail, truck ban proposed on Old West Road in Moreau

MOREAU — One surprising piece of news out of the debate over a brewery in an agricultural zone is the number of accidents on Old West Road.
There is a nearly 90 degree turn just before the intersection with Route 9.
In the past 14 months, there have been three accidents there.
There are already three warning signs at the curve and the speed is reduced there to 15 mph.
Now, incoming Town Board member John Donohue wants to add a guardrail.
It is a town road, and many other sections of it already have guardrails.
You have free articles remaining.
Adding one here would essentially place a guardrail along the front yard of one house, but Donohue said it could save lives.
“That is a dangerous curve,” he said at last week’s Town Board meeting. “We could add a guardrail so if they don’t negotiate it, they’re not ending up in these people’s front yard — or their living room.”
A driver who missed the turn in August crashed into the family’s swingset and was only stopped when he struck a tree.
Guardrails are designed to absorb the energy of a crash to bring the car to a stop while giving way so that they don’t hurt the driver. But that doesn’t mean it is necessarily safe to be nearby when a car plows into a guardrail. The rail heads — the often-wood posts that the rails are attached to — are designed to push the rail away from the car while the impact slows the car down. Sometimes, a post is tossed into the air.
The highway department has not yet made any recommendation on the issue.
Donohue also proposed a weight limit for the road, to stop trucks from using it as a cut-through. This would not affect deliveries to and from addresses on the road, including the proposed brewery.
But it would stop other traffic, and Donohue argued that the road is taking a beating from commercial trucks.
“It does affect the infrastructure of those roads — we have to maintain them,” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.