Guardrail, truck ban proposed on Old West Road in Moreau

MOREAU — One surprising piece of news out of the debate over a brewery in an agricultural zone is the number of accidents on Old West Road.

There is a nearly 90 degree turn just before the intersection with Route 9.

In the past 14 months, there have been three accidents there.

There are already three warning signs at the curve and the speed is reduced there to 15 mph.

Now, incoming Town Board member John Donohue wants to add a guardrail.

It is a town road, and many other sections of it already have guardrails.

Adding one here would essentially place a guardrail along the front yard of one house, but Donohue said it could save lives.

“That is a dangerous curve,” he said at last week’s Town Board meeting. “We could add a guardrail so if they don’t negotiate it, they’re not ending up in these people’s front yard — or their living room.”

A driver who missed the turn in August crashed into the family’s swingset and was only stopped when he struck a tree.