Gruse named marketing head at The Sage Colleges

ALBANY — Doug Gruse has been named senior director of marketing and communications for The Sage Colleges.

In his new position, he will lead efforts to increase Sage’s visibility as it rebrands Russell Sage College for women and Sage College of Albany into a single coeducational institution known as Russell Sage College, with campuses in Troy and Albany, according to a news release.

Gruse joins Sage from SUNY Adirondack, where he led marketing and communications projects that received Best of SUNY awards from the State University of New York Council for University Advancement, as well as awards from the national Council for the Advancement and Support of Education.

He is an award-winning journalist who has held editing and writing roles at The Post-Star in Glens Falls, The Daily Advertiser and The Times of Acadiana, both in Lafayette, Louisiana; and at the Philadelphia Gay News. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Louisiana State University.

“Russell Sage College has a rich history and an exciting future. I am excited to lead its creative team in a rebranding effort that will capture Sage’s new direction and enduring values,” Gruse said in a news release.

“Doug’s experience in higher education and both print and electronic journalism make him ideal to bring compelling stories from Sage’s campuses in Troy and Albany to a wider audience,” said Sage President Christopher Ames in a news release.

