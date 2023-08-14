QUEENSBURY — Six youths are tending to a garden on the grounds of the Warren County Municipal Center as part of a project by the Probation Department.

They have been spending parts of their supervisory visits this spring and summer with Probation Department staff planting, weeding, watering and tilling the “Warren County Youth Garden” in what was a vacant field behind the center. It is near a perennial wildflower “pollinator” garden that has been planted in the last few years, according to a news release.

The project grew out of a desire to teach new life skills in young people put on probation.

Probation officials hope the project will help prepare youth for the rest of their lives.

Amy Secor, supervisor of the Probation Department Juvenile Unit, said when youths are put on probation, there is an initial assessment. A number of recent probationers expressed interest in gardening.

“We did some research and found there are mental health benefits to gardening, and life skills that our youth will gain from this as well. Our probation officers have been relentless in attending to the garden and ensuring that our youth are building skills through creative alternatives to supervision,” she said in a news release.

The vegetable garden rules are spelled out in bright lettering on a sign outside the garden fence – work hard, be kind, stay on the path, pick up after yourself and be respectful.

The weather has presented some challenges. Extra watering was needed in June before the rainfall this summer. The first tomato was harvested from the garden on July 20 and there will be more tomatoes to come, along with zucchini, peppers, sunflowers and more.

Caleb, 16, from Lake George, said he has enjoyed the project.

“I go to the garden, let out my stress, with all of these plants, I am feeling blessed. I look forward to coming to the garden. Our garden has helped me learn how to take care of plants, and be part of a team that is responsible for them,” he said in a news release.

The Warren County Buildings and Grounds and Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District, who provided vital assistance in getting the program off the ground.

“Jim Lieberum and Jake Dunkley, from Warren County Soil and Water, really impressed me with their willingness to provide us with grant funding and support to start the project as well as offered ideas and resources that we can use for future collaborations,” Secord said. “The Building and Grounds crew are invested in the garden as well. They check on it regularly and check in with us to see how things are going. They have made it a fun project for all of us, not just the youth.”