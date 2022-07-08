Group wants action on East End of Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — The East End Action Committee is working with Glens Falls officials to address issues in that section of the city.

Eric Unkauf, owner of The Shirt Factory and member of the committee, said a “laundry list of issues” was brought to the attention of city officials.

The first issue on the committee’s list was large item disposal, which was addressed in part thanks to the committee’s work driving around the city picking up things like couches and mattresses from the streets and sidewalks.

Another issue, according to Unkauf, is what he referred to as “problem properties.”

“Whether it’s stuff that’s not being kept up or, in some cases, we’ve got people who are there actively, you know, not good neighbors,” he said. “Let’s leave it at that.”

Unkauf said that the city is in the process of addressing the other issues that the committee has brought forward, but he is not sure where they are at with tackling those.

Some of the “problem properties” have been an issue for a long time, according to Unkauf.

He said that it can be a quality-of-life concern, and could deter people from moving into the area because they don’t want to deal with those properties.

“That’s something only the city can fix. I don’t have the power to fix that,” Unkauf said. “If it was just couches on the street — not that I want to go around and clean up couches all day — I can take care of that, but some of these other things (the city) has to take these owners to court and take them to task.”

Unkauf said that the committee has spoken to city officials about the East Field Park and sidewalks in the East End as well.

Mayor Bill Collins said that he has not been able to attend a meeting of the East End Action Committee. He said that Ed Donohue, First Ward councilman, has been to a couple.

Collins said Unkauf has reached out to his office over the past couple of months to make him aware of the committee’s concerns. Unkauf has also spoken to the Common Council during previous meetings.

“My job as the mayor is to listen to concerns. If there are citizen groups, great. We want to hear what their concerns are and we try to meet them as we always do,” he said.

Unkauf said that action on some of these issues could be delayed due to the city’s Building and Codes department going through changes.

The department has been going through structural changes since June 6 after the results of a study by LaBella Associates were obtained by the city.

During the transition period, the department is open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, contact the department at buildingcodes@cityofglensfalls.com.

The East End Action Committee meets at Rock Hill Bakehouse on the first Saturday of each month. Meetings start at 10 a.m.