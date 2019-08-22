GLENS FALLS – American Patriots Express will be holding a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Saturday in Glens Falls.
The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Centennial Circle.
People are encouraged to bring their own signs and flags, and some will be provided for those who do not have them.
The group held a rally on Aug. 2 in Juckett Park in Hudson Falls. It also counter-protested during a demonstration that called for closure of detention camps at the southern border, held on Aug. 8 in front of the Glens Falls office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"People are encouraged to bring their own signs and flags, and some will be provided for those who do not have them."—————— Socialists!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.