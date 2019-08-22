{{featured_button_text}}
Trump Rally in Hudson Falls

From left, Kelly Hudson of Ware, Massachusetts, and her sister Dawn Gardner of Granville show their support at a Trump rally held Aug. 2 at Juckett Park in Hudson Falls. American Patriots Express will be holding a rally in support of President Donald Trump starting at 4 p.m. Saturday in Glens Falls.

 MICHAEL GOOT, mgoot@poststar.com

GLENS FALLS – American Patriots Express will be holding a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Saturday in Glens Falls.

The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Centennial Circle.

People are encouraged to bring their own signs and flags, and some will be provided for those who do not have them.

The group held a rally on Aug. 2 in Juckett Park in Hudson Falls. It also counter-protested during a demonstration that called for closure of detention camps at the southern border, held on Aug. 8 in front of the Glens Falls office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

