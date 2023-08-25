The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the use of counterfeit money at numerous locations within the Town of Queensbury, a press release says.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to Aviation Mall for a report that someone passed a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase an item. Investigators found that a group of people had been using the fake money.

"It was later reported that some of the same individuals targeted another location within the Town of Queensbury," the press release says.

The sheriff's office has provided security camera photos of at least three people.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have come in contact with the counterfeit cash or who knows the individuals in the photos to speak to Investigator Morse at 518-743-2500, or leave an anonymous tip at 518-761-9800.

The Post-Star will have more on this as events warrant.

