Group created fundraiser to sue city before demonstration permit law passed

The group is also being represented by Thomas Marcelle.

Sherman, as well as the group's other co-founder, David Vanscoy, and an unnamed 17-year-old woman from Warren County are also listed as plaintiffs in the case.

Giangreco said even though the law had yet to pass at the time the fundraiser was created, his clients "were given every indication" the ordinance was set to be adopted the next day.

"In anticipating the litigation they created the GoFundMe page," he said.

The page has raised $810 as of Friday afternoon.

Giangreco said Sherman and Vanscoy began looking to sue the city within weeks of the law's passage in the hopes of attaining a temporary restraining order so they could continue to carry out demonstrations within the city.

The group filed a lawsuit against the city in U.S. District Court Northern District of New York on June 16, alleging the law violates the First Amendment on "a number of grounds."

"It is unconstitutionally vague, it is unconstitutionally overbroad, it unconstitutionally censors speech based upon its content, and it unconstitutionally grants the City Clerk limitless discretion through the permitting process,” the lawsuit reads.