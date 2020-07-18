Group created fundraiser to sue city before demonstration permit law passed

GLENS FALLS — A group suing the city over a law requiring demonstration permits created an online fundraiser a day before the ordinance passed in the hopes of raising money to eventually bring litigation against the city.
The GoFundMe page was created on Feb. 10 by American Patriots Express, or APEX, to benefit Florence Sherman, a co-founder of the group that is currently suing the city in federal court over City Code Section 87, which requires anyone seeking to hold a large demonstration, or "pre-planned gathering" of 25 or more people, to first acquire a permit from the city.
"We are asking for donations for bus trips for its members to various campaign events, supplies for rallies and any potential legal constitutional issues as far as government overreach," a description for the fundraiser reads.
The city's Common Council approved Section 87 by roll-call vote on Feb. 11, a day after the fundraiser was created, following months of public debate and input.
A lawyer for APEX said his clients created the fundraiser to bring litigation against the city over the eventual passing of Section 87.
"They started the page in anticipation of the litigation," said Adam Giangreco, one of the Albany-based lawyers representing APEX.
The group is also being represented by Thomas Marcelle.
Sherman, as well as the group's other co-founder, David Vanscoy, and an unnamed 17-year-old woman from Warren County are also listed as plaintiffs in the case.
Giangreco said even though the law had yet to pass at the time the fundraiser was created, his clients "were given every indication" the ordinance was set to be adopted the next day.
"In anticipating the litigation they created the GoFundMe page," he said.
The page has raised $810 as of Friday afternoon.
Giangreco said Sherman and Vanscoy began looking to sue the city within weeks of the law's passage in the hopes of attaining a temporary restraining order so they could continue to carry out demonstrations within the city.
The group filed a lawsuit against the city in U.S. District Court Northern District of New York on June 16, alleging the law violates the First Amendment on "a number of grounds."
"It is unconstitutionally vague, it is unconstitutionally overbroad, it unconstitutionally censors speech based upon its content, and it unconstitutionally grants the City Clerk limitless discretion through the permitting process,” the lawsuit reads.
A judge issued a temporary restraining order shortly after the lawsuit was filed, preventing the city from enforcing the law until a decision is made on whether to grant a temporary injunction.
Mayor Dan Hall, Police Chief Anthony Lydon and City Clerk Robert Curtis are also listed as defendants in the case.
APEX, whose members support the views of President Donald Trump, held its first public gathering in the city on July 2 at Centennial Circle.
In addition to raising money to bring litigation against the city, the GoFundMe page also seeks to raise funds to transport APEX members to "campaign events."
Giangreco said the events in question are sponsored by APEX or put on by other organizations with similar views throughout the region.
APEX, Giangreco said, has also held demonstrations throughout the Capital Region, including Albany.
"A lot of times these rallies aren't necessarily in Glens Falls," he said. "In order to help fund the transportation costs and the carpooling for these evens, that was another reason for starting the GoFundMe page."
Meanwhile, the city this week moved to dismiss the case, arguing APEX has no standing and that the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld legislation similar to Section 87 in the past.
The plaintiffs are expected to file a response to the motion sometime later this month.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
