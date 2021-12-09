Group buys cluster of buildings in village of Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — An underutilized property along the village’s West Main Street is the latest project of the Cambridge Valley Community Development and Preservation Partnership Inc.

The local development nonprofit closed on the 2.6 acres at 9 West Main St. on June 30.

The property comprises five buildings, street entrances from West Main Street, Railroad Avenue and Pearl Street, open space, and 600 feet along the east bank of the Owl Kill.

The partnership has a $74,000 grant from the New York Main Street program to renovate the front building, known as 9 West Main. That building has three commercial spaces totaling 3,000 square feet on the ground floor and an apartment upstairs.

The Cambridge Community Partnership, as it’s called for short, formed in 2002 to revitalize the old railroad freight yard behind Hubbard Hall and several adjacent buildings along East Main Street.

The area included several buildings that were vacant because they lacked wastewater treatment.

The partnership secured grants and investments to install a community wastewater treatment system and renovate the buildings. All are now occupied, and three became part of the Hubbard Hall arts center campus.

The partnership sold a renovated building in the freight yard, the former blacksmith shop, to raise $125,000 to purchase the lumber yard, said Sarah Ashton, the Community Partnership president.

“Now we’re developing a plan for it,” Ashton said during a recent community tour of the property.

The lumber yard grew up along the railroad tracks during the late 19th century to store building materials and other goods that arrived by rail. A coal trestle, where trains could unload coal for local fuel dealers, stood until the 1990s.

Unlike the freight yard, which was one of the state’s few remaining rural freight yards, none of the lumber yard buildings are considered historically significant or unique, Ashton said. However, both properties had some of the same problems, including a lack of wastewater disposal and undeveloped parking. Most of the lumber yard is also in a flood plain. On the plus side, a survey showed environmental contamination.

The front building, a cottage behind it, and a building called “the red barn” are now or can be leased for commercial or residential use, Ashton said.

A custom T-shirt company that was in 9 West Main outgrew that space and is leasing the barn. A fourth building is generating income with self-storage units. Other structures on the land are a decaying storage building that will most likely be demolished and a collapsing shed near the self-storage building.

The bank of the Owl Kill is covered with vegetation, including some large trees. The trees and springs along the watercourse, including a spring on the property, keep the water cold. The state classifies the Owl Kill as a trout stream, Ashton said.

Over the summer, Benjie White, the retired founding director of Hubbard Hall Projects, cleared a trail along the bank. The trail could be extended as part of a proposed network of recreational footpaths through the village, she said.

The question now is, “How does the whole space service the community?” Ashton said.

The partnership has held several tours of the property for community members and plans community visioning meetings in the spring to brainstorm ideas. The partnership has already heard of interest in rental housing and small business start-up spaces, she said.

The property is adjacent to the village-owned firehouse, the Open Bible Baptist Church and the Cambridge Food Co-op. The church is looking for more parking, Ashton said.

The firehouse will go on the market when a new firehouse is completed next spring.

“We want to leverage opportunities for the firehouse,” Ashton said.

Work on 9 West Main will start later this month, Ashton said. Plans include gutting the first floor, repairs, asbestos removal, insulation, and energy-efficient windows in the upstairs apartment. Henry’s Barbershop, a local fixture, will stay, and the other spaces will be leased, she said.

The NY Main Street grant requires a 25% local match, so the partnership is seeking donations to meet it.

The lumber yard project “can be character-defining for the community,” Ashton said. “But maybe we should think bigger.”

She gestured to a Victorian house kitty-corner to the firehouse, once a local showplace. The house burned last September and remains a boarded-up ruin. “We don’t want to do it, but how can we help so it benefits?” Ashton asked. “It’s a great residential location.”

