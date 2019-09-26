{{featured_button_text}}
Lake George wastewater treatment plant

A mixture of liquid sewage and water is seen in this part of the Lake George wastewater treatment plant in this photo from June. 

 Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com

LAKE GEORGE — A groundbreaking ceremony that was scheduled for Monday for Lake George’s new $24 million wastewater treatment plant has been postponed.

Village Mayor Robert Blais said the event will be rescheduled for a later date to be announced.

Construction has started to replace the current plant, which is more than 80 years old and emits an excessive amount of nitrates, which can cause a harmful algal bloom and turn the water green in the lake.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The village is under a consent order from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to upgrade the plant.

Lake George has obtained about $7.25 million in grants for the project and has been looking for more outside funding.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments