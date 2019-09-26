LAKE GEORGE — A groundbreaking ceremony that was scheduled for Monday for Lake George’s new $24 million wastewater treatment plant has been postponed.
Village Mayor Robert Blais said the event will be rescheduled for a later date to be announced.
Construction has started to replace the current plant, which is more than 80 years old and emits an excessive amount of nitrates, which can cause a harmful algal bloom and turn the water green in the lake.
You have free articles remaining.
The village is under a consent order from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to upgrade the plant.
Lake George has obtained about $7.25 million in grants for the project and has been looking for more outside funding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.