Ground-mounted solar now regulated in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Ground-mounted solar panels will no longer be allowed on small residential lots, the Town Board decided in a unanimous vote Monday.

The board adopted a new zoning law to establish rules for ground-mounted solar panels and for commercial solar projects.

The issue began when one resident put up a 16-foot tall, 50-foot wide solar wall in his backyard on Haviland Avenue. The glare directly hit his neighbors’ windows, and the wall towered over the fences between the small lots. One neighbor complained, but learned there were no rules against the project.

Queensbury had developed its solar regulations with the help of Zoning Board member Brent McDevitt, then of Apex Solar, who acknowledged that many other municipalities had rules for ground-mounted solar and that he had never suggested such for Queensbury. McDevitt later left Apex Solar.

The new regulations do not apply to the Haviland Avenue panel because it was installed before the rules were put into place Monday.

Town Supervisor John Strough referenced that issue before the board voted.