Ground-mounted solar now regulated in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Ground-mounted solar panels will no longer be allowed on small residential lots, the Town Board decided in a unanimous vote Monday.
The board adopted a new zoning law to establish rules for ground-mounted solar panels and for commercial solar projects.
The issue began when one resident put up a 16-foot tall, 50-foot wide solar wall in his backyard on Haviland Avenue. The glare directly hit his neighbors’ windows, and the wall towered over the fences between the small lots. One neighbor complained, but learned there were no rules against the project.
Queensbury had developed its solar regulations with the help of Zoning Board member Brent McDevitt, then of Apex Solar, who acknowledged that many other municipalities had rules for ground-mounted solar and that he had never suggested such for Queensbury. McDevitt later left Apex Solar.
The new regulations do not apply to the Haviland Avenue panel because it was installed before the rules were put into place Monday.
Town Supervisor John Strough referenced that issue before the board voted.
“Some of the neighbors found it kind of intrusive,” he said. “We didn’t have any codes preventing it. This was an effort to try and put some regulation on ground-mounted solar.”
The panels will have to be at least 75 feet from the property line, and lots must be at least 1 acre in size. There is a 12-foot height limit, and the panels cannot be installed in the front yard or be bigger than the house.
Solar farms will be allowed in some areas, with a minimum lot size of 5 acres and with Planning Board approval.
“We didn’t want to be overly intrusive with this,” Strough said.
No one spoke at the public hearing held Monday before the Town Board voted.
“I’m surprised, I figured this would have some public comment,” Strough said. “The public doesn’t seem to have anything unacceptable, not to their liking, with this.”
The board enacted a moratorium on ground-mounted solar panels for nearly a year while writing the new law. The moratorium ended with the enactment of the new law Monday.
