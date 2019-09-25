{{featured_button_text}}
Apartments proposed for first floor of Gold Shade building

The former Gold Shade Banquets building at 97-101 Warren St., Glens Falls. Owner Mike Barr is proposing to convert the restaurant and bar area on the first floor into four apartments. 

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — The owner of the former Gold Shade banquet and catering building is proposing to redevelop the first floor of the property into apartments.

The building at 97-101 Warren St. has 10 apartments on the upper floors.

Owner Mike Barr is proposing to renovate the 10,650-square-foot restaurant and bar space on the ground floor into four apartments ranging in size from 650 square feet to 1,000 square feet, according to an application filed with the city. 

He said expects that there would be three one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit. All would be handicapped accessible. 

The cost of the project is about $60,000 and it would take about four months, according to Barr's application. 

The Planning Board will meet on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. in Common Council chambers to review the project. 

Barr, of Pearl River, bought the building at 97-101 Warren St. for $545,000 in April. He said previously that he owns a home in Brant Lake and likes the way that the Glens Falls downtown is being revitalized.

Barr said in a letter to the Planning Board that he has installed new carpeting and lighting in the common areas since purchasing the building. He also renovated several apartments with new plumbing, electrical wiring and flooring. 

Barr is a certified public accountant by trade but also owns investment properties in New York and New Jersey.

