Ground broken for Glens Falls Housing Authority's new administrative offices

GLENS FALLS — Officials on Thursday conducted a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Glens Falls Housing Authority’s new administrative building, to be built next to the Cronin High Rise senior apartments on Ridge Street in Glens Falls.

Administrative offices will be moving from the ground floor of Stichman Towers in Glens Falls to the new location near Cronin High Rise, freeing up space for Stichman residents.

This is the first step in a larger, $32 million, multi-year modernization project that will renovate every apartment in Cronin High Rise and Stichman Towers in Glens Falls, as well as Earl Towers in Hudson Falls.

In addition, the LaRose Gardens family apartments in the city will be torn down and rebuilt.

