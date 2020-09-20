 Skip to main content
Ground broken for Glens Falls Housing Authority's new administrative offices
Ground broken for Glens Falls Housing Authority's new administrative offices

Groundbreaking

Officials conduct a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday for the Glens Falls Housing Authority’s new administrative building, to be built next to the Cronin High Rise senior apartments on Ridge Street in Glens Falls. From left, Gerri DiManno, chairman of the Glens Falls Housing Authority; Victor Macri, president of VMJR (the firm building the new administrative building); Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall; Assembly member Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake; state Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury; Assembly member Dan Stec, R-Queensbury; and Robert Landry, executive director of the Glens Falls Housing Authority. 

GLENS FALLS — Officials on Thursday conducted a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Glens Falls Housing Authority’s new administrative building, to be built next to the Cronin High Rise senior apartments on Ridge Street in Glens Falls.

Administrative offices will be moving from the ground floor of Stichman Towers in Glens Falls to the new location near Cronin High Rise, freeing up space for Stichman residents. 

This is the first step in a larger, $32 million, multi-year modernization project that will renovate every apartment in Cronin High Rise and Stichman Towers in Glens Falls, as well as Earl Towers in Hudson Falls.

In addition, the LaRose Gardens family apartments in the city will be torn down and rebuilt.

Groundbreaking

State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, speaks on Thursday about the importance of affordable senior housing in the city during a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Glens Falls Housing Authority’s new administrative building, to be built next to the Cronin High Rise apartments on Ridge Street.
Groundbreaking

Glens Falls Housing Authority Executive Director Robert Landry addresses the crowd on Thursday during a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Housing Authority’s new administrative building, to be built next to the Cronin High Rise senior apartments on Ridge Street in Glens Falls. State and local officials are seated behind Landry.
