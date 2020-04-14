Grocery store companies seek help to provide PPE to employees

Grimmett said the chain is not asking for anything for free.

"We’re just looking for a reliable supply of equipment to help us and other grocery retailers who are having the same difficulty in securing enough face masks to protect those who are working on the front lines for our communities.

We understand and applaud that the first priority has been for those in the medical profession who are face-to-face with the risk of getting the virus.

Our teammates, and those of other retailers, are on the front line every day trying to provide food and supplies to customers and we want to do everything possible to provide them the same protection."

Doing the very best

As of Monday, Price Chopper/Market 32 had yet to hear back from any of the governors about its request, said Mona Golub, vice president of public relations and consumer services for the Golub Corporation, which owns Price Chopper/Market 32.

"Recognizing that we need approximately 7,860 masks per day for our 20,000 teammates, we continue to line up potential sources of supply and continue to place orders.

We are doing the very best we can to achieve compliance."