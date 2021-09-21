Grocery store boosting local park group

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Friends of Moreau Lake State Park has been selected to benefit from a Hannaford stores program designed to give back in local communities.

Local Hannaford store leadership has chosen the park-supporting organization as the benefiting nonprofit for October in the new Hannaford Bloomin' 4 Good program.

Every $12 bouquet with the red circle sticker sold supports a nonprofit local to the Hannaford in which it was purchased.

As part of this ongoing program, every month a different local nonprofit is selected to benefit from the sale of the bouquets.

Friends of Moreau Lake State Park was selected as the October beneficiary at the Hannaford at 27-41 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls. Friends of Moreau Lake State Park will receive a $1 donation for every bouquet that is bought.

Friends of Moreau Lake State Park is a nonprofit group that works to enrich the experience for every park visitor through environmental education, events and stewardship.

